In this episode of The Critical Hour, Garland and his guests discuss Taiwan elections, EU struggle to produce ammo, and President Xi's visit to California.

US Imperialism Is Facing Multiple Staggering Defeats In this episode of The Critical Hour, Garland and his guests discuss Taiwan elections, EU struggle to produce ammo, and President Xi's visit to California.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is concerned that Israel is trying to provoke a broader war in the Middle East. Laith Marouf says that the United States and the West cannot continue to prosper without looting other countries. The situation in Syria is dire, Laith says, since they have no access to their resources. This will be a long war, says Laith, and we must be prepared to see more "genocide."Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is arguing that China and Russia are helping to boost the military capacity of North Korea. Mark Sleboda noted the US is basically protesting that other countries are doing what it has done across the world, including in South Korea. All of the conflicts backed by the US are wilting under the lack of US attention as the US stays focused on the Gaza War.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. A multi-party coalition is emerging that may unseat the pro-US rulers in Taiwan. Dr. Hammond explains the nationalist KMT party and the new TPP party and how the two parties are uniting to support candidates of each other's party against the DPP. Dr. Hammond analyses what this alliance means.Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Bidenomics. The Biden administration argues that the US economy is sound, but stagnant wages and inflation may unseat the shaky incumbent. Melik Abdul says that the same Bidenomics that is now being cited does not mean that American people are getting back to work. Instead, Melik says, Bidenomics means the defense industry is doing well. Melik says Biden must deal with this fact when the next election comes up.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa and the UN. The US stance on Gaza is revealing deep fissures and creating instability at the UN. Dr. Horne says that US imperialism is facing multiple staggering defeats. One is in Ukraine, where they are about to throw in the towel. Dr. Horne says that the second defeat will be Palestine/Israel, where he believes Israeli expansionists will fail.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the UK. The UK Home Secretary, was sacked after she criticized the police for being too lenient towards pro-Palestinian protesters. Dan Lazare says that the economy is terrible there, and that's three fourths of the story. Dan also says Brexit badly hurt the UK's economy and weighs heavily on the Conservative's fortunes. He says that in cutting itself off from the EU, the UK has no choice but to stay close to the US and has even become its lapdog for US issues like the Gaza War.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss censorship. Observers are sarcastically crediting Chinese President Xi Jinping for cleaning up San Francisco as the city tidies up for his Wednesday visit, and Steve Poikonen says California Governor Gavin Newsome is even on camera confirms this. He posits the crisis points to a failure of a state to do anything reasonable for housing, cost of living, and job creation. It's a microcosm of the West's eventual collapse, Steve says.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US media is facing criticism as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "shut down" a CNN anchor in a recent interview. Ray McGovern says CNN gave full rein to Netanyahu to present his duplicitous narrative as to why Israel can't stop the mass murder of Gazans.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

