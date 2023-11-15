International
US Senate Blocks Motion to Consider House-Passed Bill to Provide Israel $14.3Bln in Aid
The US Senate voted along party lines and blocked a motion to consider House-passed legislation that would provide Israel an additional $14.3 billion in security assistance.
The Senate voted along party lines, 51-48, on Tuesday to block consideration of the bill. Senate Democrats stopped the effort by Republicans to begin debate on the Israel security aid only bill because it included IRS funding cuts.Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the upper chamber will be busy this week working to pass the House-passed short-term spending measure to avert a government shutdown on Friday. The short-term spending bill does not include additional aid for Israel or Ukraine, however, President Joe Biden is prepared to sign the legislation if it is approved by the Senate.
US Senate Blocks Motion to Consider House-Passed Bill to Provide Israel $14.3Bln in Aid

02:13 GMT 15.11.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate blocked a motion to consider House-passed legislation that would provide Israel an additional $14.3 billion in security assistance.
The Senate voted along party lines, 51-48, on Tuesday to block consideration of the bill.
Senate Democrats stopped the effort by Republicans to begin debate on the Israel security aid only bill because it included IRS funding cuts.
Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the upper chamber will be busy this week working to pass the House-passed short-term spending measure to avert a government shutdown on Friday.
The short-term spending bill does not include additional aid for Israel or Ukraine, however, President Joe Biden is prepared to sign the legislation if it is approved by the Senate.
