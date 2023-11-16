https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/biden-xi-talks-modified-tone-but-not-substance-of-us-china-relationship-1115010360.html

Biden-Xi Talks Modified Tone But Not Substance of US-China Relationship

Biden-Xi Talks Modified Tone But Not Substance of US-China Relationship

Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping improved the frosty atmosphere between the two Pacific superpowers but did nothing to resolve any of the sources of tension between them.

Biden and Xi held extensive bilateral talks on the margins of the APEC Summit on Wednesday on a wide range of diplomatic and security matters. The two leaders agreed to improve communications and resume direct military-to-military contacts. Hours after the pair met, Biden, despite saying that progress was made during earlier conversations, referred to Xi as a "dictator" after the summit. Freeman said there was "no meeting of the minds" on matters of war and peace in Eastern Europe or West Asia. The talks, Freeman added, reopened the possibility of cooperation or at least coordinated policies on global issues like climate change, nuclear proliferation, and artificial intelligence, but it remains unclear what this will mean in practice. The former senior State Department diplomat said Xi's speech to a gathering of American business "moguls," was a model of its kind. "Mr. Xi reinforced Chinese ties to existing constituencies in the United States while seeking to relieve the anxieties of China's entrepreneurial class and private sector about the direction of his trade and investment policies," Freeman said.

