Dem Lawmakers Pressure Biden on West Bank Violence Amid Heightened Gaza Hostilities

A duo of Democratic Party politicians are pressing President Joe Biden to criticize Israeli settler violence in the illegally occupied West Bank after feeling heat from their constituents.

A duo of Democratic Party politicians are pressing President Joe Biden to criticize Israeli settler violence in the illegally occupied West Bank after feeling heat from their constituents.Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) addressed the letter to the US president Thursday asking him to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the issue. At least 190 Palestinians are thought to have been killed in the territory over recent weeks since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 Israelis.Booker and Goldman argued the violence damages the credibility of the Palestinian Authority, a more moderate force that governs the West Bank. For decades world leaders have advocated for a so-called “two-state solution” that creates a fully-recognized Palestinian nation out of territory in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which together are home to more than 5 million people.“We strongly believe that a two-state solution remains the only genuine option to achieve a just, secure, and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. However, settler violence against Palestinian civilians destroys the very seeds of trust and cooperation needed to make progress toward a two-state outcome and an enduring peace in the region.”The letter comes after Goldman’s constituents staged a protest outside his Brooklyn office last week. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have protested Israeli violence and US support for the country over the past month, culminating in an action outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday.Observers have cautioned that opposition to Biden’s stance on the issue could permanently damage his standing with Muslims and young Americans, which are traditionally reliable constituencies for the Democratic Party.Voters across the US political spectrum continue to favor a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip, but support for the policy among national lawmakers remains scarce. Biden has instead pressed for brief “humanitarian pauses,” ostensibly to allow civilians in the territory to flee south where Israel has also engaged in frequent bombing. Authorities in Gaza say more than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed there since October 7, or about 1 in every 200 people living in the territory.Recently, video emerged of Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir distributing weapons to West Bank settlers, underscoring official government backing for the country’s illegal occupation of the territory.

