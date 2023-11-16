https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/moscow-calls-substitution-of-concepts-bidens-remark-on-need-to-create-palestinian-state-1114995436.html

Biden's Remark on Need to Create Palestinian State is 'Substitution of Concepts' - Moscow

Biden's Remark on Need to Create Palestinian State is 'Substitution of Concepts' - Moscow

MOSCOW, November 16 (Sputnik) - The statement by US President Joe Biden about the need to create a sovereign Palestinian state is a substitution of concepts... 16.11.2023, Sputnik International

2023-11-16T09:00+0000

2023-11-16T09:00+0000

2023-11-16T09:25+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108968984_0:0:2747:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_0b74e7583fc36d5ec558ca19a0a88bfc.jpg

On Wednesday, Biden said that a Palestinian state, existing alongside Israel, must be the endpoint of the current conflict in the Middle East. He added Washington itself avoided serious discussion of the problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement based on the 'two-state' formula.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/nearly-7-in-10-americans-support-ceasefire-in-gaza-poll-finds-1114989603.html

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, palestine, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, joe biden, us