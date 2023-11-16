Biden's Remark on Need to Create Palestinian State is 'Substitution of Concepts' - Moscow

International
On Wednesday, Biden said that a Palestinian state, existing alongside Israel, must be the endpoint of the current conflict in the Middle East. He added Washington itself avoided serious discussion of the problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement based on the 'two-state' formula.
09:00 GMT 16.11.2023 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 16.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW, November 16 (Sputnik) - The statement by US President Joe Biden about the need to create a sovereign Palestinian state is a substitution of concepts, the US itself has withdrawn from the discussion of the settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Biden said that a Palestinian state, existing alongside Israel, must be the endpoint of the current conflict in the Middle East.
"We took note of the fact that in the American expert community, following the statements of Joe Biden and other officials, the thesis about the need to create a sovereign Palestinian state is being promoted ... In this regard, we would like to state that once again we are talking about the substitution of concepts," Zakharova said in a statement.
He added Washington itself avoided serious discussion of the problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement based on the 'two-state' formula.
