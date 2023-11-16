https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russia-hopes-apec-to-remain-purely-economic-forum---russian-deputy-prime-minister-1114992157.html
Russia Hopes APEC to Remain Purely Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Russia Hopes APEC to Remain Purely Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is leading the Russian delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, said Wednesday that Moscow hopes that APEC will remain a purely economic forum despite attempts to politicize it.
"As for the politicization of the APEC format, such signals certainly reach us. But we hope there will be no politicization," Overchuk said, also expressing hope that APEC will remain a purely economic forum.
The deputy prime minister added that the APEC format is supposed to be a very practical forum aimed at creating favorable conditions for business development.
"Traditionally, the APEC format assumes a very practical orientation aimed at creating favorable conditions for business development and strengthening ties among economic operators from the APEC region," he said.
He also noted that the summit's main work will be done on Thursday and Friday.
"There will be two sessions tomorrow, including those devoted to climate issues and issues of a just energy transition," Overchuk added.
Deputy Prime Minister indicated that Russia's trade with South American and Asian countries and China is growing, and Moscow notices their desire to trade and develop ties.
"Our relations with Asian countries are developing very well, as you know, trade is growing very well. Trade is growing very well with the People's Republic of China as well, and not only with Asian countries that are part of the APEC region, but good growth is also indicated with South American countries," Overchuk told journalists.
"In general, we see that they want to trade with us, they want to develop relations, it is very noticeable," he added.
The head of the Russian delegation to the APEC summit highlighted that sanctions have a negative effect on the peoples and economic development of the APEC countries.
"Regarding sanctions, of course, when the world is facing very complex global issues, any restrictions or any limitation of economic development and economic contacts undoubtedly have a negative effect on the development of economies, on the standard of living of people who live in our countries," Overchuk said.
Deputy Prime Minister also took the opportunity to mention that Russia will assess to which extent the final statement of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be in economic tones before its adoption
“We will see how well this statement will be kept in economic tones,” Overchuk said when asked about the possibility of adopting a statement based after the APEC summit.
APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's summit in San Francisco, California, is taking place from November 11–17.