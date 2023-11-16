https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russia-hopes-apec-to-remain-purely-economic-forum---russian-deputy-prime-minister-1114992157.html

Russia Hopes APEC to Remain Purely Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is leading the Russian delegation to the APEC summit in San Francisco, said Moscow hopes that APEC will remain a purely economic forum despite attempts to politicize it.

2023-11-16T02:26+0000

2023-11-16T02:26+0000

2023-11-16T02:26+0000

"As for the politicization of the APEC format, such signals certainly reach us. But we hope there will be no politicization," Overchuk said, also expressing hope that APEC will remain a purely economic forum.The deputy prime minister added that the APEC format is supposed to be a very practical forum aimed at creating favorable conditions for business development. He also noted that the summit's main work will be done on Thursday and Friday. "There will be two sessions tomorrow, including those devoted to climate issues and issues of a just energy transition," Overchuk added.Deputy Prime Minister indicated that Russia's trade with South American and Asian countries and China is growing, and Moscow notices their desire to trade and develop ties."In general, we see that they want to trade with us, they want to develop relations, it is very noticeable," he added.The head of the Russian delegation to the APEC summit highlighted that sanctions have a negative effect on the peoples and economic development of the APEC countries.Deputy Prime Minister also took the opportunity to mention that Russia will assess to which extent the final statement of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be in economic tones before its adoptionAPEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's summit in San Francisco, California, is taking place from November 11–17.

