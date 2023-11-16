International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russia-set-to-record-75-billion-account-surplus-amid-booming-energy-sales-1115008524.html
Russia Set to Record $75 Billion Account Surplus Amid Booming Energy Sales
Russia Set to Record $75 Billion Account Surplus Amid Booming Energy Sales
Thanks to an increase in exports of petroleum, gas, and other energy products this year, the Russian government’s current account is expected to post a surplus of some $75 billion this year, based on new central bank data.
2023-11-16T18:40+0000
2023-11-16T18:40+0000
russia
russia
bank account
surplus
exports
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100716249_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f73ce96a181ff8bce12e64da846e9f9d.jpg
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday that the current-account surplus amounted to $53.8 billion as of November 1, about four times the level it was at just a year prior. October followed September as the second straight month in which the account had an $11 billion surplus.As a result, a US business newspaper has updated its projection for the year, estimating Russia’s account will have $75 billion in it by the end of next month, assuming the trend continues.The world’s largest energy exporter, Russia has benefited from high prices for oil and gas, despite Western attempts to smother the Russian economy with trade boycotts and other sanctions in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Russian exports that formerly flowed into Europe have largely been redirected toward Asia and Africa, although some customers, such as the United States, have continued to buy Russian enriched uranium for their nuclear power plants and European buyers have sometimes resorted to quietly buying Russian gas through third parties.Standard &amp; Poor’s reported recently that Russian seaborne oil exports hit a four-month high in October.Trade has especially bloomed with the People’s Republic of China, which Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated would hit $200 billion this year, having risen by one-third in the first eight months of 2023. China is the recipient of 47% of Russia’s petroleum exports and 45% of its coal exports, and new projects to link Russian and Chinese gas pipelines were announced, including the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/iea-suggests-russias-oil-production-up-in-october-by-30000-bpd-to-953mln-bpd-1114942605.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100716249_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f393916d91ce21f325cafa565cc3d8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian account surplus, russian central bank, how much money does russia have, russian gas exports
russian account surplus, russian central bank, how much money does russia have, russian gas exports

Russia Set to Record $75 Billion Account Surplus Amid Booming Energy Sales

18:40 GMT 16.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankYamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant
Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Thanks to an increase in exports of petroleum, gas, and other energy products this year, the Russian government’s current account is expected to post a surplus of some $75 billion this year, based on new data from the country’s central bank.
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday that the current-account surplus amounted to $53.8 billion as of November 1, about four times the level it was at just a year prior. October followed September as the second straight month in which the account had an $11 billion surplus.
As a result, a US business newspaper has updated its projection for the year, estimating Russia’s account will have $75 billion in it by the end of next month, assuming the trend continues.

The account measures the difference between money coming into the Russian Federation through trade, investments, and wire transfers, as compared to money flowing out of the country.

An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
Economy
IEA Suggests Russia's Oil Production Up in October by 30,000 Bpd to 9.53Mln Bpd
14 November, 09:57 GMT
The world’s largest energy exporter, Russia has benefited from high prices for oil and gas, despite Western attempts to smother the Russian economy with trade boycotts and other sanctions in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Russian exports that formerly flowed into Europe have largely been redirected toward Asia and Africa, although some customers, such as the United States, have continued to buy Russian enriched uranium for their nuclear power plants and European buyers have sometimes resorted to quietly buying Russian gas through third parties.
Standard & Poor’s reported recently that Russian seaborne oil exports hit a four-month high in October.
Trade has especially bloomed with the People’s Republic of China, which Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated would hit $200 billion this year, having risen by one-third in the first eight months of 2023. China is the recipient of 47% of Russia’s petroleum exports and 45% of its coal exports, and new projects to link Russian and Chinese gas pipelines were announced, including the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала