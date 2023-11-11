International
European Countries Still Supplied With Russian Gas - Russia's Gazprom CEO
European Countries Still Supplied With Russian Gas - Russia's Gazprom CEO
European countries, including those that have officially declared their refusal from Russian gas, continue to export it under existing contracts, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Saturday.
"In general, as regards southern, southeastern Europe, Russian gas is still being supplied there under signed contracts. That is why, Russian gas is still in the European market, and not in small volumes. I would like to stress this is still being observed even in the countries declaring that they do not have Russian gas in their own markets," Miller told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. Russia is supplying gas via Ukrainian territory to a hub in Baumgarten, Austria, through which it is being shipped to countries of the European Union, the Gazprom CEO added. The European Union started seeking ways to limit Russia's income from gas and oil exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel after the country launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The decision led to a sharp rise in gas prices across the bloc.
European Countries Still Supplied With Russian Gas - Russia's Gazprom CEO

17:43 GMT 11.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries, including those that have officially declared their refusal from Russian gas, continue to export it under existing contracts, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Saturday.
"In general, as regards southern, southeastern Europe, Russian gas is still being supplied there under signed contracts. That is why, Russian gas is still in the European market, and not in small volumes. I would like to stress this is still being observed even in the countries declaring that they do not have Russian gas in their own markets," Miller told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Russia is supplying gas via Ukrainian territory to a hub in Baumgarten, Austria, through which it is being shipped to countries of the European Union, the Gazprom CEO added.
The European Union started seeking ways to limit Russia's income from gas and oil exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel after the country launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The decision led to a sharp rise in gas prices across the bloc.
