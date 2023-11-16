https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/us-senate-passes-temporary-funding-bill-to-avert-government-shutdown-sends-to-biden-1114993670.html
The US Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year to avoid a government shutdown, sending the bill to US President Joe Biden for final approval.
Senators passed the legislation on Wednesday in a 87-to-11 vote. The House of Representatives passed the continuing resolution earlier this week with bipartisan support. The legislation, which funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach, now heads to Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The US Congress had until the end of the week to pass a government funding measure, lest a government shutdown would have begun. The two-step continuing resolution gives lawmakers until after the winter holiday season to complete the appropriations process. The legislation, championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, did not feature spending cuts or other policy riders to win the support of the White House and Democratic-majority Senate.
