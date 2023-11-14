https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/countdown-to-shutdown-new-speaker-haunted-by-mccarthys-ghost-in-us-spending-bill-battle-1114942774.html

Countdown to Shutdown? New Speaker Haunted by McCarthy's Ghost in US Spending Bill Battle

As Congress enters a crucial week with an impending deadline, Speaker Johnson is caught in a delicate balancing act, addressing conservative calls for budget cuts and policy changes while courting Democrats for a spending extension.

2023-11-14T12:43+0000

2023-11-14T12:43+0000

2023-11-14T12:43+0000

On Monday, Speaker Mike Johnson's new strategy to avert a government shutdown faced resistance from unyielding Republicans. Nevertheless, it seemed increasingly likely to gain bipartisan support in the coming days, given the reduced opposition from Democrats.The House is poised to consider a significant bill by Tuesday to fund federal agencies until early 2024, with two specific deadlines. This approach allows Congress to finalize annual spending legislation and postpones discussions on military aid to Israel and Ukraine.This situation resembles a similar crisis from about six weeks ago. At that time, then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy locked horns with the opposition in his own party over a funding measure, relying on Democratic support to pass a temporary extension. As a result, he lost his speakership. Unlike McCarthy, Johnson, known for his staunch conservative stance, seems less likely to face such repercussions within his ranks. Moreover, Republicans, hesitant to repeat the chaos following McCarthy's ousting, are showing some flexibility.The current budget is set to expire this Friday at midnight. Johnson, who took the reins as Speaker a few weeks ago, finds himself in a predicament similar to McCarthy's: Conservative members demand significant budget cuts or the inclusion of Conservative policies in any spending extension. However, these demands are unlikely to pass in the Democrat-controlled Senate, prompting the speaker to seek Democratic support.Key right-wing House Republicans, including Representatives Scott Perry (Pennsylvania) and Andrew Clyde (Georgia), are firmly against extending the current spending levels set by the Democratic leadership last year, citing fiscal and policy concerns. Despite this internal dissent, Speaker Johnson is courting Democratic support for his proposal, which seeks to fund vital federal programs like veterans' affairs, transportation, and energy until January 19, 2024. Additionally, the plan includes funding for the Pentagon until February 2, 2024.Two powerful New York Democrats - Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries - while dissatisfied with the proposal - called a continuing resolution (C.R.), recognizing it as a pragmatic solution to prevent a shutdown. Schumer has put off the Senate's alternative funding vote, allowing the House to proceed with Johnson's proposal. Jeffries, in a letter to fellow Democrats, has expressed concerns about the plan's structure but appreciates its avoidance of extreme policy provisions. The White House, though critical, has not indicated whether President Joe Biden would veto the plan.Johnson's challenge is to pass the bill and garner Democratic support for procedural steps to bring the bill to a vote. Anticipating Republican resistance, the leadership is considering introducing the bill under a rule suspension, requiring a two-thirds majority for passage. This tactic was used to pass the last stopgap bill on September 30.

