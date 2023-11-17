https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/biden-signs-short-term-funding-bill-without-additional-aid-to-israel-ukraine---white-house-1115015751.html
Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House
Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House
US President Joe Biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to Israel and Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.
2023-11-17T07:10+0000
2023-11-17T07:10+0000
2023-11-17T07:10+0000
world
us
joe biden
ukraine
israel
us senate
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e61e908bc2ec4af045ac92ec4b0e47.jpg
The US Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year to avoid a government shutdown, sending the bill to Biden for final approval. The legislation funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/stopgap-bill-to-pass-senate-row-over-govt-shutdown-brinksmanship-1114977336.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_254:0:2983:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fab87c268f5013fbff3f653db899fed6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us president joe biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to israel and ukraine, the white house said on friday.
us president joe biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to israel and ukraine, the white house said on friday.
Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to Israel and Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.
The US Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year to avoid a government shutdown, sending the bill to Biden for final approval. The legislation funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach.
"On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the President signed into law ... the “Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024,” which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to Federal agencies through January 19, 2024, for continuing projects and activities funded in four appropriations bills. For the remaining eight appropriations bills, the CR provides funding through February 2, 2024," the White House said in a statement.