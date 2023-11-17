https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/biden-signs-short-term-funding-bill-without-additional-aid-to-israel-ukraine---white-house-1115015751.html

Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to Israel and Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.

The US Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year to avoid a government shutdown, sending the bill to Biden for final approval. The legislation funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach.

