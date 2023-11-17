International
Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House
Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House
US President Joe Biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to Israel and Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.
The US Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year to avoid a government shutdown, sending the bill to Biden for final approval. The legislation funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach.
us president joe biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to israel and ukraine, the white house said on friday.
us president joe biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to israel and ukraine, the white house said on friday.

Biden Signs Short-Term Funding Bill Without Additional Aid to Israel, Ukraine - White House

07:10 GMT 17.11.2023
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has signed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year that does not include additional aid to Israel and Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.
The US Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to temporarily fund the federal government into next year to avoid a government shutdown, sending the bill to Biden for final approval. The legislation funds separate portions of the government through January 19 and February 2 in a so-called "laddered" approach.
"On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the President signed into law ... the “Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024,” which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to Federal agencies through January 19, 2024, for continuing projects and activities funded in four appropriations bills. For the remaining eight appropriations bills, the CR provides funding through February 2, 2024," the White House said in a statement.
