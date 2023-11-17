Gaza Casualties 'Likely Much Higher' Than 11,000 Officially Reported - UN

International
A UN official said on Friday that the actual number of casualties in Israel’s war on Gaza is “likely much higher” than the last reported figure of more than 11,000 due to the chaos, caused by devastating Israeli strikes
On Monday, Gaza’s health ministry reported that 11,240 people had been killed, including 4,630 children. Its figures only include people recorded dead at hospitals and is almost certainly an undercount, not including the deceased who did not pass through a hospital or whose bodies have not been recovered from bombed sites. The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza. The US and UK abstained from the vote because the resolution did not condemn Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. Russia also abstained because the resolution did not demand a humanitarian ceasefire.
16:43 GMT 17.11.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A UN official said on Friday that the actual number of casualties in Israel’s war on Gaza is “likely much higher” than the last reported figure of more than 11,000 due to a lack of updates following the collapse of communication networks in the territory.
“Casualties continue to mount, with the dead reportedly exceeding 11,000 people – the majority of them children and women. The actual total, however, is likely much higher as figures have not been updated for five days due to a collapse of communication networks in Gaza,” said Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, at a General Assembly meeting on Gaza’s humanitarian situation.
On Monday, Gaza’s health ministry reported that 11,240 people had been killed, including 4,630 children. Its figures only include people recorded dead at hospitals and is almost certainly an undercount, not including the deceased who did not pass through a hospital or whose bodies have not been recovered from bombed sites.
The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza. The US and UK abstained from the vote because the resolution did not condemn Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. Russia also abstained because the resolution did not demand a humanitarian ceasefire.
