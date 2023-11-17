https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/head-of-russia-apec-delegation-says-was-greeted-by-biden-officials-received-with-dignity-1115036127.html

Head of Russia APEC Delegation Says Was Greeted by Biden, Officials Received With Dignity

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters he was greeted by US President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit's protocol event and Russian officials were greeted with dignity.

"Yesterday there was a protocol event and, in accordance with protocol, we were received, and I was greeted by President Biden and the First Lady, greeted each other like polite people," Overchuk said Friday."We talked a little with a number of countries - Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia. With a number of other countries too - with whom there were contacts," he added.Overchuk said the delegation was received in accordance with protocol and with dignity.The delegation chief added that their concerns were taken into consideration in APEC's final statement, which does not contain any "toxic" political issues. "This is a calm working document that outlines the main economic problems," Overchuk said.The Russian official further said the summit should be regarded as a success, given that members were able to reach consensus on something at such a politically difficult time.He pointed out that the final APEC document focuses on the problems of climate, digital transformation, and women's rights, and allows "to move forward within the framework of the Peruvian presidency."

