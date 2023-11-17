https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/russian-food-vendors-to-display-products-at-cairo-exhibition--1115026518.html
Russian Food Vendors to Display Products at Cairo Exhibition
Cairo hosts the Food Africa Expo this year from December 12 to 14 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center. The state-owned development institute Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) arranged a 'Made in Russia' stand that will show off various kinds of domestic products.
Food Africa is the continent's largest International Trade Exhibition with a focus on the Food and Agro industries. The expo combines showcasing and networking, while the platform gives unmatched access to major agricultural actors in Egypt and Africa.At the Made in Russia exposition, visitors will have a chance to appreciate a variety of Russian grains, meats and dairy products, freshly frozen Karelian berries from Russia's northwest region bordering Finland, sweets, and high-quality canned fish.The expo will see Russian manufacturers present their equipment and services for the food industry. REC will set up and hold over 100 business meetings with potential partners in the B2B format for the expo participants.Explore 'My Export' digital platform, where you can learn more about the terms of participation in foreign events within the Made in Russia exhibition, or choose an upcoming 2024 event to your liking.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/made-in-russia-exhibition-opens-at-wetex--dubai-solar-show-1114982766.html
Food Africa is the continent’s largest International Trade Exhibition with a focus on the Food and Agro industries. The expo combines showcasing and networking, while the platform gives unmatched access to major agricultural actors in Egypt and Africa.
"This year, 19 domestic manufacturers will present their products under the Made in Russia brand. The Russian exhibition will be located in Pavilion 3 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center and will be one of the largest ones there, the Russian area will cover over 300 square meters," the official statement reads.
At the Made in Russia
exposition, visitors will have a chance to appreciate a variety of Russian grains, meats and dairy products, freshly frozen Karelian berries from Russia's northwest region bordering Finland, sweets, and high-quality canned fish.
The expo will see Russian manufacturers present their equipment and services for the food industry. REC will set up and hold over 100 business meetings with potential partners in the B2B format for the expo participants.
Explore ‘My Export’ digital platform, where you can learn more about the terms of participation in foreign events within the Made in Russia exhibition, or choose an upcoming 2024 event to your liking.