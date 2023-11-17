https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/russian-food-vendors-to-display-products-at-cairo-exhibition--1115026518.html

Russian Food Vendors to Display Products at Cairo Exhibition

Russian Food Vendors to Display Products at Cairo Exhibition

Cairo hosts the Food Africa Expo this year from December 12 to 14 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center. The state-owned development institute Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) arranged a ‘Made in Russia’ stand that will show off various kinds of domestic products.

2023-11-17T16:20+0000

2023-11-17T16:20+0000

2023-11-17T16:20+0000

russia

egypt

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg

Food Africa is the continent’s largest International Trade Exhibition with a focus on the Food and Agro industries. The expo combines showcasing and networking, while the platform gives unmatched access to major agricultural actors in Egypt and Africa.At the Made in Russia exposition, visitors will have a chance to appreciate a variety of Russian grains, meats and dairy products, freshly frozen Karelian berries from Russia's northwest region bordering Finland, sweets, and high-quality canned fish.The expo will see Russian manufacturers present their equipment and services for the food industry. REC will set up and hold over 100 business meetings with potential partners in the B2B format for the expo participants.Explore ‘My Export’ digital platform, where you can learn more about the terms of participation in foreign events within the Made in Russia exhibition, or choose an upcoming 2024 event to your liking.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/made-in-russia-exhibition-opens-at-wetex--dubai-solar-show-1114982766.html

russia

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cairo, food africa, made in russia, egypt, food africa expo, russian export center jsc, rec, veb.rf