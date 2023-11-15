https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/made-in-russia-exhibition-opens-at-wetex--dubai-solar-show-1114982766.html

‘Made in Russia’ Exhibition Opens at WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

‘Made in Russia’ Exhibition Opens at WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

More than 10 Russian companies presented their sustainable development solutions under the "Made in Russia" brand at the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which opened its doors in Dubai on November 15, the JSC Russian Export Center (VEB.RF) reported.

2023-11-15T16:53+0000

2023-11-15T16:53+0000

2023-11-15T16:53+0000

economy

russia

united arab emirates

dubai

russian export center jsc (rec)

export

russian technologies

technology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391709_0:103:3275:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d05d2158eb6915431505894f02e901.jpg

"On November 15, the 25th WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2023 opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. At the exhibition under the brand 'Made in Russia' 14 Russian companies present their solutions in the field of sustainable development," the statement said.In particular, visitors of the Russian National Exhibition will be able to see cutting-edge engineering technologies and solutions in the field of water treatment, construction and operation of solar power plants, as well as generation and supply of new sources of power generation.For participants of the Made in Russia exhibition, the Russian Export Center has prepared an intensive business program with targeted meetings with potential foreign partners.Companies participate in the exhibition with the support of the Russian Export Center. To learn more about the conditions of participation in international exhibitions within the national exhibition Made in Russia and to find suitable events for the year 2024, you can visit the digital platform My Export.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/rec-boosts-russian-exports-to-uae-by-almost-1-bln-in-2022-1111814513.html

russia

united arab emirates

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center, russian export center jsc, russian export center dubai, wetex 2023, wetex 2023 dubai, dubai solar show 2023