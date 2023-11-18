LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Receives Fuel Tankers Amid IDF's Pledge to Intensify Action Against Hamas

Following Hamas's surprise large-scale attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, the IDF began pounding the Palestinian enclave with retaliatory strikes.
On Friday, fuel tankers entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, shortly after the Israeli government announced it would allow two tankers a day into the territory. The move came after Washington urged Tel Aviv to give the green light for the tankers to enter Gaza, with the State Department saying about 140,000 liters of fuel would be allowed in every two days.
In a separate development on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry quoted unnamed medical sources as saying that most hospitals and medical clinics in Gaza were closed due to damage from Israeli strikes or lack of fuel.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned that it will advance wherever Hamas is found, including the southern part of the Palestinian territory.
06:07 GMT 18.11.2023
Netanyahu Rejected Hostage Swap Deal with Hamas – Seymour Hersh
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its Aerial Defense Array intercepted a missile fired from Lebanon on an IDF drone.
"Following the initial report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV," the IDF said on Telegram.
05:22 GMT 18.11.2023
Israel, Hamas Negotiate in Qatar with US Support – Seymour Hersh