International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/live-updates-gaza-receives-fuel-tankers-amid-idfs-pledge-to-intensify-action-against-hamas-1115038995.html
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Receives Fuel Tankers Amid IDF's Pledge to Intensify Action Against Hamas
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Receives Fuel Tankers Amid IDF's Pledge to Intensify Action Against Hamas
The October 7 surprise large-scale attack on Israel staged by Hamas from the Gaza Strip was followed by the IDF starting to pound the Palestinian enclave with retaliatory strikes.
2023-11-18T05:11+0000
2023-11-18T05:11+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
fuel tanker
hospitals
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
gaza violence
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115039169_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf88412c0e7ccd78872605855742c43b.jpg
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115039169_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25362ce9043583afd407f0adbeba1c5c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armed conflict between palestine and israel, fuel tankers' arrival in gaza, idf's ongoing crackdown on hamas
armed conflict between palestine and israel, fuel tankers' arrival in gaza, idf's ongoing crackdown on hamas
Palestinian security members check fuel tankers as they arrive through Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. File photo - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Receives Fuel Tankers Amid IDF's Pledge to Intensify Action Against Hamas

05:11 GMT 18.11.2023
Subscribe
Being updated
Following Hamas's surprise large-scale attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, the IDF began pounding the Palestinian enclave with retaliatory strikes.
On Friday, fuel tankers entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, shortly after the Israeli government announced it would allow two tankers a day into the territory. The move came after Washington urged Tel Aviv to give the green light for the tankers to enter Gaza, with the State Department saying about 140,000 liters of fuel would be allowed in every two days.
In a separate development on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry quoted unnamed medical sources as saying that most hospitals and medical clinics in Gaza were closed due to damage from Israeli strikes or lack of fuel.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned that it will advance wherever Hamas is found, including the southern part of the Palestinian territory.
Follow Sputnik’s live updates to find out more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:07 GMT 18.11.2023
Netanyahu Rejected Hostage Swap Deal with Hamas – Seymour Hersh
05:30 GMT 18.11.2023
Israeli Aerial Defense Array Intercepted Missile Fired From Lebanon – IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its Aerial Defense Array intercepted a missile fired from Lebanon on an IDF drone.
"Following the initial report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV," the IDF said on Telegram.
05:22 GMT 18.11.2023
Israel, Hamas Negotiate in Qatar with US Support – Seymour Hersh
05:11 GMT 18.11.2023
Russia sends humanitarian aid to Italy to help it fight COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
World
Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population
05:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала