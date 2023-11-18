https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/israeli-nuclear-weapons-should-be-investigated--erdogan-1115046861.html
Israeli Nuclear Weapons Should Be Investigated – Erdogan
Israeli Nuclear Weapons Should Be Investigated – Erdogan
ANKARA, November 18 (Sputnik) - President Erdogan announced that Ankara would set up an inspection mechanism aimed at verifying Israel’s possible ownership of nuclear weapons "before it is too late".
2023-11-18T15:08+0000
2023-11-18T15:08+0000
2023-11-18T15:08+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
israel
turkiye
gaza
international criminal court (icc)
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108514410_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_9ce7e9d31b5559ef6ee14eecf0fd836b.jpg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government would push for an international investigation into Israel’s possible nuclear weapons capabilities in light of its threats against Gaza this Saturday.Turkiye’s president maintains that the possible presence of nuclear arms in the country must be verified, “leaving no room for doubt”."The process will take time. The final judgment shall be submitted to the UN Security Council, the highest authority for monitoring nuclear-related matters. There is a chance that the US will side with Israel and veto the issue. However, the very fact that this topic is being discussed at all is remarkable. "So far, this is the first instance where such a formal claim was registered against Israel. Keeping it going is vital for maintaining balanced strategic interests in the region. We will continue to push for it. Turkiye’s advocating for this matter as a nation. Israel’s nuclear weapons must be verified, leaving no room for doubt, before it is too late," said the Turkish leader.Earlier this month, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu was suspended for suggesting that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was a "viable option."The minister also opposed allowing any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel "would not hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/turkiye-to-declare-israel-war-criminal-to-world-over-gaza---erdogan-1114569008.html
israel
turkiye
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108514410_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1030893df629adfb5bfb816dd701024.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, recep tayyip erdogan, erdogan, gaza, international criminal court, icc, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, international atomic energy agency, un security council, un, security council, israel, nuclear weapons, gaza strip, ankara, united nations
turkiye, recep tayyip erdogan, erdogan, gaza, international criminal court, icc, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, international atomic energy agency, un security council, un, security council, israel, nuclear weapons, gaza strip, ankara, united nations
Israeli Nuclear Weapons Should Be Investigated – Erdogan
ANKARA, November 18 (Sputnik) - President Erdogan announced that Ankara would set up an inspection mechanism aimed at verifying Israel’s possible ownership of nuclear weapons "before it is too late".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government would push for an international investigation into Israel’s possible nuclear weapons capabilities
in light of its threats against Gaza this Saturday.
"Over 1,000 lawyers have requested the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into these [Israel’s] war crimes, and the number of appeals continues to grow. This is just one side of it. Then again, Israel is not part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and therefore it is not bound by its rules. However, there are cases where member states can apply to the International Atomic Energy Agency to create an inspection mechanism for the sake of ensuring nuclear security. We are launching appropriate efforts right now," Erdogan said on a flight home from Berlin.
Turkiye’s president maintains that the possible presence of nuclear arms in the country must be verified, “leaving no room for doubt”.
"The process will take time. The final judgment shall be submitted to the UN Security Council, the highest authority for monitoring nuclear-related matters. There is a chance that the US will side with Israel and veto the issue. However, the very fact that this topic is being discussed at all is remarkable.
"So far, this is the first instance where such a formal claim was registered against Israel. Keeping it going is vital for maintaining balanced strategic interests in the region. We will continue to push for it. Turkiye’s advocating for this matter as a nation. Israel’s nuclear weapons must be verified, leaving no room for doubt, before it is too late," said the Turkish leader.
Earlier this month, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu was suspended for suggesting that dropping a nuclear bomb
on the Gaza Strip was a "viable option
."
The minister
also opposed allowing any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel "would not hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza."