Israeli Nuclear Weapons Should Be Investigated – Erdogan

Israeli Nuclear Weapons Should Be Investigated – Erdogan

ANKARA, November 18 (Sputnik) - President Erdogan announced that Ankara would set up an inspection mechanism aimed at verifying Israel’s possible ownership of nuclear weapons "before it is too late".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government would push for an international investigation into Israel’s possible nuclear weapons capabilities in light of its threats against Gaza this Saturday.Turkiye’s president maintains that the possible presence of nuclear arms in the country must be verified, “leaving no room for doubt”."The process will take time. The final judgment shall be submitted to the UN Security Council, the highest authority for monitoring nuclear-related matters. There is a chance that the US will side with Israel and veto the issue. However, the very fact that this topic is being discussed at all is remarkable. "So far, this is the first instance where such a formal claim was registered against Israel. Keeping it going is vital for maintaining balanced strategic interests in the region. We will continue to push for it. Turkiye’s advocating for this matter as a nation. Israel’s nuclear weapons must be verified, leaving no room for doubt, before it is too late," said the Turkish leader.Earlier this month, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu was suspended for suggesting that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was a "viable option."The minister also opposed allowing any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel "would not hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza."

