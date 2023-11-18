https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/moscow-expresses-protest-to-czech-charge-daffaires-over-new-anti-russian-sanctions-1115045319.html
Moscow Expresses Protest to Czech Charge d'Affaires Over New Anti-Russian Sanctions
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday it had summoned Czech Charge d'Affaires in Russia Jiri Cistecky to express protest over the inclusion of Russian federal state unitary enterprise Goszagransobstvennost into the country's sanctions list.
"On November 17, Czech Charge d'Affaires in Russia Jiri Cistecky was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. [Moscow] has expressed a strong protest to the diplomat in connection with the Czech government's decree as of November 15 on the inclusion of the Goszagransobstvennost federal state unitary enterprise in the Czech national sanctions list," the foreign ministry said in a statement. The measures introduced by the Czech Republic include the freezing of the entity's assets and a ban on the management and use of federal real estate objects on the territory of the Czech Republic, the statement read. The Russian side will use all means, including retaliatory measures against Czech property assets in Russia, in order to protect its legitimate interests, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday it had summoned Czech Charge d'Affaires in Russia Jiri Cistecky to express protest over the inclusion of Russian federal state unitary enterprise Goszagransobstvennost into the country's sanctions list.
"On November 17, Czech Charge d'Affaires in Russia Jiri Cistecky was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. [Moscow] has expressed a strong protest to the diplomat in connection with the Czech government's decree as of November 15 on the inclusion of the Goszagransobstvennost federal state unitary enterprise in the Czech national sanctions list," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The measures introduced by the Czech Republic include the freezing of the entity's assets and a ban on the management and use of federal real estate objects on the territory of the Czech Republic, the statement read.
The Russian side will use all means, including retaliatory measures against Czech property assets in Russia, in order to protect its legitimate interests, the statement added.