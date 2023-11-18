https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/pashinyan-says-armenia-azerbaijan-agree-on-basic-peace-treaty-principles-1115047007.html

Pashinyan Says Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Basic Peace Treaty Principles

Pashinyan Says Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Basic Peace Treaty Principles

Armenia has negotiated the basic principles of a future peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but Baku has not yet confirmed its commitment to the three principles proposed by Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday.

2023-11-18T14:48+0000

2023-11-18T14:48+0000

2023-11-18T14:48+0000

world

nagorno-karabakh conflict

nikol pashinyan

armenia

azerbaijan

ilham aliyev

charles michel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_c99e188b48a8aeb31aa3acd58628158b.jpg

"The basic peace principles have been agreed with Azerbaijan. This happened as a result of my meetings in Brussels with Azerbaijani President [Ilham Aliyev] mediated by European Council President Charles Michel," Pashinyan said, adding that the agreements were recorded in Michel's statements on the results of the trilateral meetings in May and July. At the same time, the Armenian prime minister also said that Yerevan and Baku were speaking different "diplomatic" languages and "often faced misunderstanding" because of a protracted conflict, thousands of victims and an atmosphere of "decades-long hatred." Additionally, Pashinyan warned of a possible escalation threat between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latter promoted the Western Azerbaijan political concept used by Baku to refer to the territory of Armenia. Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace deal in 2022 with the mediation of Russia, the European Union and the United States. Both Pashinyan and Aliyev have said that a peace treaty could be signed by the end of this year. In September 2023, Azerbaijan took control over Nagorno-Karabakh in a lightning offensive, prompting almost all local residents to flee to Armenia. Over 100,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh's estimated 120,000 Armenian population left the region by the end of September. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities declared that the unrecognized state would cease to exist on January 1, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/pashinyan-betrayed-karabakh-armenians-following-wests-empty-political-declarations-1113778927.html

armenia

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nagorno-karabakh conflict, armenia azerbaijan relations, armenia azerbaijan peace talks