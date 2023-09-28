https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/pashinyan-betrayed-karabakh-armenians-following-wests-empty-political-declarations-1113778927.html

Pashinyan ‘Betrayed’ Karabakh Armenians Following West's Empty ‘Political Declarations’

The long, blood-soaked dispute between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis over the remote, mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh came to a crashing conclusion Thursday as the self-proclaimed republic announced plans to disband. Sputnik turned to one of Russia’s top Caucasus affairs experts to find out how Karabakh’s autonomy could have been saved.

Nagorno-Karabakh has agreed to formally disband its state institutions effective January 1, 2024, with the move set to formally restore the long-disputed region’s status as part of Azerbaijan.In a decree published Thursday, Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh President Samvel Shahramanyan stated that the decision to disband the self-proclaimed republic was “based on the priority of ensuring the physical security and vital interests of the people of Karabakh,” and to allow any ethnic Armenians wishing to leave the region to do so. Shahramanyan urged those Armenians choosing to remain behind after January 1, 2024 to “familiarize themselves” with the conditions of reintegration into Azerbaijan presented by Azerbaijani authorities.Over 75,000 of Karabakh’s mostly ethnic Armenian population of 145,000 have now left the region, becoming refugees overnight.Shahramanyan’s surprise announcement comes just days after Azerbaijan launched a brief “anti-terrorist” operation in Karabakh, quickly overrunning up to 90 strongpoints controlled by Karabakh militias, with Russian peacekeeping forces brokering a ceasefire to prevent further bloodshed. Consequently, Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to disarm and start talks with Baku on reintegration.Thursday’s announcement marks a stark end to the current chapter of a territorial dispute going back more than a century, which burst into the flames of open conflict between ethnic Armenians and the Azerbaijani state in the late 1980s, several years before the collapse of the Soviet Union.Could Karabakh Have Saved Its Autonomy?Karabakh’s fate was effectively sealed with the election of Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia’s prime minister in 2018, says Stanislav Tarasov, a veteran Russian political scientist specializing in Caucasus affairs.There were multiple reasons for this, according to the observer, starting from Karabakh Armenians’ political passion – which for many years gave them significant political sway in Armenia proper.The Karabakh situation that Pashinyan “inherited” from his predecessors was very different from the reality on the ground today, Tarasov noted, pointing out that five years ago, the self-proclaimed republic’s disciplined, well-armed militias controlled seven regions, or some 20 percent of territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Before the 2020 conflict, which Pashinyan “initiated and practically provoked,” according to Tarasov, Yerevan had many opportunities to reach a political solution which Baku would find amenable, such as returning some Karabakh-controlled Azerbaijani territory surrounding the exclave in exchange for special status.After the 2020 conflict, the observer noted, Pashinyan “surprised” Baku by agreeing to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in normalization talks in Prague in October 2022 brokered by France and the European Union, effectively signing away Karabakh in the process.“Ultimately, Azerbaijan became confident that Armenia wouldn’t come to Karabakh’s aid,” and Pashinyan “didn’t even try to send troops and fight,” Tarasov stressed.West’s Corrosive RoleAsked to compare the roles played by Moscow and the West in trying to resolve the Karabakh crisis, Tarasov pointed out that Russia’s mediation included an actual presence on the ground in the form of peacekeepers, while the West’s efforts have been limited to empty “political declarations,” which are not backed by real power.Despite this, the observer stressed, Pashinyan “surrendered Karabakh, betrayed Russia and began to take guidance from the statements made by the West.”Asked to comment on USAID chief Samantha Power and Deputy Secretary of State Yuri Kim’s visit to Yerevan this week, Tarasov said that the US officials seem to have been preparing a Kosovo or Bosnia-style “Balkan scenario” of a “joint administration” of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Karabakh.As always, Tarasov stressed, USAID hides behind its mission of providing humanitarian assistance to developing countries and conflict-hit areas, while their real interest revolves around Washington’s messianic “democratization” mission. “I reiterate that besides statements, they haven’t been able to do anything for the Armenian people; only Russia made efforts in this direction. The US’s only desire is to have greater influence by clinging to Armenia,” the observer summed up.

