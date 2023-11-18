https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/turkiye-taking-steps-to-procure-fighter-jets-amid-eurofighter-uncertainty-1115048662.html
Turkiye Taking Steps to Procure Fighter Jets Amid Eurofighter Uncertainty
Turkiye Taking Steps to Procure Fighter Jets Amid Eurofighter Uncertainty
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government would continue shopping around for fighter jets after the Eurofighter purchase deal ran into German resistance.
2023-11-18T16:56+0000
2023-11-18T16:56+0000
2023-11-18T16:56+0000
military
turkiye
germany
berlin
eurofighter
nato
olaf scholz
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113955458_0:40:2892:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_bbce8bf5c95857d469624414ece3dae6.jpg
"We are on our way toward becoming a country that produces and uses its own weapons. We are also taking steps to continuously satisfy our needs for fighter aircraft," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Germany. The Turkish president traveled to Berlin on Friday in a bid to convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz to greenlight the sale of 40 Eurofighter multirole fighters, a collaboration of several NATO member states. Turkiye, a NATO member, has also sought to buy more F-16 jets as well as modernization kits from the United States to overhaul its aging fleet of F-16s, but last year the US Congress put the deal on ice after Ankara blocked Sweden’s accession to the military alliance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/turkiye-in-no-rush-to-approve-swedens-nato-membership-bid---source-1114260555.html
turkiye
germany
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113955458_171:0:2723:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_98a0ebaca64298b8be194217e42ebffd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, us, recep tayyip erdogan, fighter jets, eurofighter, nato, ankara, sweden, germany, olaf scholz, berlin
turkiye, us, recep tayyip erdogan, fighter jets, eurofighter, nato, ankara, sweden, germany, olaf scholz, berlin
Turkiye Taking Steps to Procure Fighter Jets Amid Eurofighter Uncertainty
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government would continue shopping around for fighter jets after the Eurofighter purchase deal ran into German resistance.
"We are on our way toward becoming a country that produces and uses its own weapons. We are also taking steps to continuously satisfy our needs for fighter aircraft," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Germany.
The Turkish president traveled to Berlin on Friday in a bid to convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz to greenlight the sale of 40 Eurofighter multirole fighters, a collaboration of several NATO member states.
Turkiye, a NATO member, has also sought to buy more F-16 jets
as well as modernization kits from the United States to overhaul its aging fleet of F-16s, but last year the US Congress put the deal on ice after Ankara blocked Sweden’s accession to the military alliance.