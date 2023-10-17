https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/turkiye-in-no-rush-to-approve-swedens-nato-membership-bid---source-1114260555.html

Turkiye in No Rush to Approve Sweden's NATO Membership Bid - Source

Turkiye in No Rush to Approve Sweden's NATO Membership Bid - Source

Turkiye has been receiving signals from the West about the need to approve Sweden's membership in NATO by the end of the year, but Ankara will not be hasty on this matter, a diplomatic source in the Turkish capital told Sputnik.

"I can say that we receive signals from Western countries from time to time about the necessity to quickly ratify Sweden's NATO membership, including to complete the ratification process by the end of the year. But Turkiye is not a country to which you can set conditions or set deadlines. The decision will be made by parliament based on an analysis of the situation, we are in no hurry and do not intend to rush," the source stated. On Monday, a British news agency reported that Turkiye wants to defer the ratification of Sweden's application to join NATO this month as it is waiting for signs of US support for its own bid to buy F-16 fighter jets. The Turkish parliament has made no progress in ratifying Sweden's accession since it reconvened in October following the summer recess. Turkiye approved Finland's membership soon after it was filed last year, alongside with that of Sweden. Turkiye argued that Sweden had to do more to ensure that it was no longer a safe haven for pro-Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara.

