Will US Ever Resume Funding Ukraine?
Will US Ever Resume Funding Ukraine?
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden inked a stopgap funding bill, which remarkably does not include a supplemental package covering aid for the Zelensky regime.
"New US aid for Ukraine risks slipping to mid-December and maybe longer, casting doubt on Washington's ability to keep up the flow of weapons that both the Biden administration and the Ukrainian government say is vital," the media outlet pointed out.

According to Bloomberg, Republican infighting may push congressional consideration of new Ukraine aid into the new year, though White House national security spokesman John Kirby earlier warned that the US is "near the end of the road" in terms of resources available for Ukraine.

"It's an active battlefront and our ability to continue to support Ukraine is increasingly at jeopardy," Kirby stated.

The document does not include Biden's funding requests for Ukraine and Israel, which essentially means that these countries won't be getting more US money anytime soon, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.

Asked how Ukraine would get money to replace US support, Maloof said it would have to "suck it up."

"They're going to have to learn how to shoot more accurately if they want to keep shooting at the Russians. They obviously are incapable of that," he stated, in an apparent reference to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"They burn through ordnance faster than I've seen anything like it. And under peacetime conditions, neither the United States nor the Europeans collectively can produce it fast enough to supply them without reverting their own industries to full wartime production. And the American people won't settle for that," the analyst added.

Earlier this month, Kirby, for his part, said that the US had already gone through nearly 96% of the funds allocated to the Kiev regime since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. "We've gone through about 96% of what's left and greater than 90% of security assistance replenishment funds," Kirby told reporters.

Western countries have been providing military and economic aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special operation, with the US being the main donor. Russia has repeatedly stated that this will only escalate and prolong the Ukrainian conflict.
Will US Ever Resume Funding Ukraine?
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden inked a stopgap funding bill that, remarkably, does not include a supplemental package of aid to the Zelensky regime.
The US decision to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package may be made next month at the earliest, the US news agency Bloomberg reported.
“New US aid for Ukraine risks slipping to mid-December and maybe longer, casting doubt on Washington’s ability to keep up the flow of weapons that both the Biden administration and the Ukrainian government say is vital,” the media outlet pointed out.
Bloomberg quoted a Pentagon spokeswoman as saying that America had already begun restricting the flow of military aid to Kiev "because of the wait."
According to Bloomberg, Republican infighting may push congressional consideration of new Ukraine aid into the new year, though White House national security spokesman John Kirby earlier warned that the US is "near the end of the road" in terms of resources available for Ukraine.
“It’s an active battlefront and our ability to continue to support Ukraine is increasingly at jeopardy,” Kirby stated.
The US news outlet's report comes after the threat of a US government shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday when President Joe Biden
signed another stopgap spending bill into law just before the funding deadline on November 17.
The document does not include Biden's funding requests for Ukraine and Israel, which essentially means that these countries won't be getting more US money anytime soon, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.
Asked how Ukraine would get money to replace US support, Maloof said it would have to "suck it up.
“They're going to have to learn how to shoot more accurately if they want to keep shooting at the Russians. They obviously are incapable of that,” he stated, in an apparent reference to the Ukrainian armed forces.
“They burn through ordnance faster than I've seen anything like it. And under peacetime conditions, neither the United States nor the Europeans collectively can produce it fast enough to supply them without reverting their own industries to full wartime production. And the American people won't settle for that,” the analyst added.
Earlier this month, Kirby, for his part, said that the US had already gone through nearly 96% of the funds allocated to the Kiev regime since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. "We've gone through about 96% of what's left and greater than 90% of security assistance replenishment funds," Kirby told reporters.
Western countries have been providing military and economic aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special operation, with the US being the main donor. Russia has repeatedly stated that this will only escalate and prolong the Ukrainian conflict.