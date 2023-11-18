https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/will-us-ever-resume-funding-ukraine-1115040505.html

Will US Ever Resume Funding Ukraine?

Will US Ever Resume Funding Ukraine?

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden inked a stopgap funding bill, which remarkably does not include a supplemental package covering aid for the Zelensky regime.

2023-11-18T07:02+0000

2023-11-18T07:02+0000

2023-11-18T07:02+0000

world

us

ukraine

russia

joe biden

aid

special operation

conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115040347_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_dfd163bd6e158cff0cd9b85f6153f9a0.jpg

The US decision to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package may be made next month at the earliest, the US news agency Bloomberg reported.Bloomberg quoted a Pentagon spokeswoman as saying that America had already begun restricting the flow of military aid to Kiev "because of the wait."“It’s an active battlefront and our ability to continue to support Ukraine is increasingly at jeopardy,” Kirby stated.The US news outlet's report comes after the threat of a US government shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday when President Joe Biden signed another stopgap spending bill into law just before the funding deadline on November 17.Asked how Ukraine would get money to replace US support, Maloof said it would have to "suck it up.“They're going to have to learn how to shoot more accurately if they want to keep shooting at the Russians. They obviously are incapable of that,” he stated, in an apparent reference to the Ukrainian armed forces.Earlier this month, Kirby, for his part, said that the US had already gone through nearly 96% of the funds allocated to the Kiev regime since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. "We've gone through about 96% of what's left and greater than 90% of security assistance replenishment funds," Kirby told reporters.Western countries have been providing military and economic aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special operation, with the US being the main donor. Russia has repeatedly stated that this will only escalate and prolong the Ukrainian conflict.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, us militart aid to kiev