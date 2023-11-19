https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/iran-reveals-fattah-2-hypersonic-missile-media-1115060185.html
Iran Reveals 'Fattah 2' Hypersonic Missile - Media
Iran Reveals 'Fattah 2' Hypersonic Missile - Media
“During the visit of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force achievements exhibition, the Iranian-made 'Fattah 2' hypersonic missile was unveiled,” a statement disseminated by the IRNA says.
2023-11-19T18:53+0000
2023-11-19T18:53+0000
2023-11-19T18:53+0000
military
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
hypersonic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110955112_0:155:2976:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_11835d5ac614584bba9a6f988416ef30.jpg
Iran has unveiled a new cruise missile called "Fattah 2" that is equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has reported.“During the visit of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force achievements exhibition, the Iranian-made 'Fattah 2' hypersonic missile was unveiled,” a statement disseminated by the IRNA says.The exhibition was held at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University and “showcased the latest advancements in Iran’s aerospace technology,” as the media outlet put it.This revelation comes only a few months after Iran unveiled the existence of its first domestically-manufactured hypersonic missile, Fattah, and further cements Tehran’s place in the as-yet small club of countries that possess hypersonic weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/find-out-the-full-might-of-russias-kinzhal-hypersonic-missile-1114492728.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110955112_166:0:2811:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_684d6661e3f642e85a2aa3cb6086bbc9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran hypersonic missile, fattah hypersonic missile
iran hypersonic missile, fattah hypersonic missile
Iran Reveals 'Fattah 2' Hypersonic Missile - Media
The new missile was put on display at an exhibition at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University.
Iran has unveiled a new cruise missile called "Fattah 2" that is equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has reported.
“During the visit of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force achievements exhibition, the Iranian-made 'Fattah 2' hypersonic missile was unveiled,” a statement disseminated by the IRNA says.
The exhibition was held at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University and “showcased the latest advancements in Iran’s aerospace technology,” as the media outlet put it.
This revelation comes only a few months after Iran unveiled the existence of its first domestically-manufactured hypersonic missile, Fattah, and further cements Tehran’s place in the as-yet small club of countries that possess hypersonic weapons.