LIVE UPDATES: IDF Death Toll From Hamas Attacks Soars to 378
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Death Toll From Hamas Attacks Soars to 378
The current conflagration of the Palestine-Israel conflict has been underway since October 7, which saw a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish staged by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
2023
escalation of palestine-israel conflict, idf's attack on doctors without borders convoy, idf strike on gaza school
escalation of palestine-israel conflict, idf's attack on doctors without borders convoy, idf strike on gaza school
Israeli soldiers stand on their tank positioned close to the Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel on November 16, 2023.

LIVE UPDATES: IDF Death Toll From Hamas Attacks Soars to 378

05:00 GMT 19.11.2023
Being updated
Since October 7, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated when Hamas initiated a large-scale attack from Gaza. In response, Israel conducted indiscriminate airstrikes, imposed a humanitarian blockade on Gaza, and launched a ground offensive operation.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that one of its schools in northern Gaza, which was being used as a shelter, was hit by an Israeli strike on Saturday.
UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma identified the building as the al-Fakhoura school in Jabalya, where dozens of people were reportedly killed in the strike. In a separate development, the international non-profit organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) denounced a "deliberate" attack on a convoy transporting its staff in Gaza, killing the relative of one MSF worker and wounding another.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll in Gaza had reached 12,300. The IDF, for its part, said at least 378 Israeli soldiers had been killed since the Hamas-Israel standoff began on October 7. Israel's total official death toll from Hamas attacks currently stands at about 1,200.
Follow Sputnik’s live updates to find out more.
05:03 GMT 19.11.2023
Doctors Without Borders’ Convoy Attacked in Gaza, One Person Killed - Organization
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates as Doctors Without Borders, said on Saturday that one person was killed and another one was injured in an attack on the organization's convoy in the Gaza Strip.
"One person was killed and one was injured in an attack today on a convoy of Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) staff members and their families who had been attempting to evacuate from northern Gaza," the MSF said in a statement, adding that the convoy included 137 people, including 65 children.
The statement added that the convoy of five vehicles marked with MSF identification reached the last checkpoint near Wadi Gaza, but was not allowed to cross it. Later, the MSF staff heard shots and decided to return to "MSF's premises, located around seven kilometers [about four miles] from the checkpoint," the organization said.
"On their way back, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time, the convoy was attacked in Al-Wehda street near the junction of Said Al A’as street, near the MSF office. Two of the MSF vehicles were deliberately hit," the statement read.
The MSF condemned "in the strongest terms this deliberate attack."
05:00 GMT 19.11.2023
An aerial view shows the compound of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 7, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
World
Patients From Shifa Hospital to Be Evacuated to Southern Gaza in Next 3 Days - WHO
05:00 GMT
