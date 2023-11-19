LIVE UPDATES: IDF Death Toll From Hamas Attacks Soars to 378

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that one of its schools in northern Gaza, which was being used as a shelter, was hit by an Israeli strike on Saturday.
UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma identified the building as the al-Fakhoura school in Jabalya, where dozens of people were reportedly killed in the strike. In a separate development, the international non-profit organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) denounced a "deliberate" attack on a convoy transporting its staff in Gaza, killing the relative of one MSF worker and wounding another.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll in Gaza had reached 12,300. The IDF, for its part, said at least 378 Israeli soldiers had been killed since the Hamas-Israel standoff began on October 7. Israel's total official death toll from Hamas attacks currently stands at about 1,200.
