LIVE UPDATES: IDF Death Toll From Hamas Attacks Soars to 378

Doctors Without Borders’ Convoy Attacked in Gaza, One Person Killed - Organization

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates as Doctors Without Borders, said on Saturday that one person was killed and another one was injured in an attack on the organization's convoy in the Gaza Strip.

"One person was killed and one was injured in an attack today on a convoy of Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) staff members and their families who had been attempting to evacuate from northern Gaza," the MSF said in a statement, adding that the convoy included 137 people, including 65 children.

The statement added that the convoy of five vehicles marked with MSF identification reached the last checkpoint near Wadi Gaza, but was not allowed to cross it. Later, the MSF staff heard shots and decided to return to "MSF's premises, located around seven kilometers [about four miles] from the checkpoint," the organization said.

"On their way back, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time, the convoy was attacked in Al-Wehda street near the junction of Said Al A’as street, near the MSF office. Two of the MSF vehicles were deliberately hit," the statement read.

The MSF condemned "in the strongest terms this deliberate attack."