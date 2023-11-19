International
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The focus of the conversation was on the present situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. Concern was voiced by both sides regarding the ongoing armed conflict in the Gaza Strip. The need for an immediate ceasefire and urgent assistance to the affected civilian population was emphasized," the statement read. The phone call was initiated by the Iranian foreign minister, the Russian ministry said. The diplomats also discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

16:22 GMT 19.11.2023 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 19.11.2023)
Palestinians stand on the rubble of a levelled building as smoke and fire rise from the destruction following an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 26, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The focus of the conversation was on the present situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. Concern was voiced by both sides regarding the ongoing armed conflict in the Gaza Strip. The need for an immediate ceasefire and urgent assistance to the affected civilian population was emphasized," the statement read.
The phone call was initiated by the Iranian foreign minister, the Russian ministry said. The diplomats also discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.
