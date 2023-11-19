https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/putin-expected-to-attend-virtual-g20-leaders-summit--1115056106.html
Putin Expected to Attend Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit
Putin Expected to Attend Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to partake in the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 22.
2023-11-19T13:01+0000
2023-11-19T13:01+0000
2023-11-19T13:01+0000
world
india
vladimir putin
new delhi
delhi
g20
indian ministry of external affairs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551696_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_8fe32f8bba42258a4478740c478b7906.jpg
On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced an upcoming online G20 Leaders’ Summit, held on November 22, 2023. The MEA Media Center statement came as an extension of the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that followed the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit, held on September 10, 2023. PM Modi announced that the country would be hosting a virtual Leaders' meeting as India’s G20 Presidency comes to an end on November 30, 2023. Among the invited participants are the leaders of all G20 Members, including Azali Assoumani, the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries, and the heads of 11 International Organizations.The New Delhi G20 Summit witnessed the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. The Virtual Summit will follow through with major points from the New Delhi Summit. The Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to push for effective enforcement of various G20 decisions via national and global platforms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/russia-among-few-g20-states-with-projected-economic-growth-in-2023---un-1113923439.html
new delhi
delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551696_52:0:2781:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4825ce40310302056c39906744707467.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
india, modi, g20, putin, vladimir putin, g20 leaders’ summit, g20 summit, indian ministry of external affairs, new delhi
india, modi, g20, putin, vladimir putin, g20 leaders’ summit, g20 summit, indian ministry of external affairs, new delhi
Putin Expected to Attend Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to partake in the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 22.
On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced an upcoming online G20 Leaders’ Summit, held on November 22, 2023.
The MEA Media Center statement
came as an extension of the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that followed the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit, held on September 10, 2023
. PM Modi announced that the country would be hosting a virtual Leaders' meeting as India’s G20 Presidency comes to an end on November 30, 2023.
Among the invited participants are the leaders of all G20 Members, including Azali Assoumani
, the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries, and the heads of 11 International Organizations.
The New Delhi G20 Summit witnessed the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. The Virtual Summit will follow through with major points from the New Delhi Summit. The Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to push for effective enforcement of various G20 decisions via national and global platforms.