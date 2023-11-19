https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/putin-expected-to-attend-virtual-g20-leaders-summit--1115056106.html

Putin Expected to Attend Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to partake in the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 22.

On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced an upcoming online G20 Leaders’ Summit, held on November 22, 2023. The MEA Media Center statement came as an extension of the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that followed the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit, held on September 10, 2023. PM Modi announced that the country would be hosting a virtual Leaders' meeting as India’s G20 Presidency comes to an end on November 30, 2023. Among the invited participants are the leaders of all G20 Members, including Azali Assoumani, the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries, and the heads of 11 International Organizations.The New Delhi G20 Summit witnessed the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. The Virtual Summit will follow through with major points from the New Delhi Summit. The Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to push for effective enforcement of various G20 decisions via national and global platforms.

