https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/g20-proposed-wto-reform-poses-huge-challenges-for-divided-world-1113243701.html

G20-Proposed WTO Reform Poses 'Huge Challenges' for 'Divided World'

G20-Proposed WTO Reform Poses 'Huge Challenges' for 'Divided World'

Reforming the WTO “will present huge challenges,” Robinder Sachdev, a geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst, told Sputnik.

2023-09-10T08:55+0000

2023-09-10T08:55+0000

2023-09-10T08:55+0000

g20

wto

world trade organization (wto)

donald trump

trade

global trade

tariffs

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113243948_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07bc33c62d934e8e0ab0fc03a3042fc9.jpg

The attempt to reform the WTO “will present huge challenges,” Robinder Sachdev, a geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst, founder and president of the Imagindia Institute, a New Delhi-based think tank, told Sputnik.He applauded the fact that the “intent” was there, adding that the need for reform of the body was obvious given that “the world is getting more complicated, and more divided.” Indeed, as the recent BRICS summit showed with particular clarity, Western-centric groups are beginning to cede global leadership to the multipolar world organizations, predominantly spearheaded by Russia, China and India.At the New Delhi Summit on Saturday, G20 members called for reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO).The reforms would include building trust in the multilateral trading system, and dealing with the currently paralyzed WTO dispute settlement mechanism, which should function smoothly and be accessible to all members by 2024, as per the G20 statement. Looking ahead, the G20 leaders voiced their commitment to working constructively to achieve positive outcomes at the WTO's Thirteenth Ministerial Conference (MC13), set to take place next February in Abu Dhabi.However, the WTO has been mired in an internal crisis for years. Under then-US President Donald Trump, Washington blocked new appointments to its Appellate Body amid trade disputes with China. Already during the tenure of the 45th POTUS, it was suggested that the WTO was in need of major reform, with Trump accusing it of "unfair treatment". Furthermore, the Republican president had even warned that Washington might withdraw from the organization, if it didn't "shape up." As a result, the standing body has been unable to review appeals on top international trade disputes given its vacancies for more than two years.The WTO needs reform, without doubt, Robinder Sachdev reiterated. “There is a problem in the global trade mechanism," the analyst pointed out, singling out “barriers in trade of two kinds: tariff and non-tariff" ones.He went on to clarify that non-tariff barriers, again, are of two categories. There are those that are “systemic to a nation,” such as customs clearance that might “take hours and days at any point..., or paperwork bureaucracy, etc.” According to Sachdev, there is also a category of non-tariff barriers that “nations put forth in order to seem in compliance with the tariff barriers,” while not wanting to “proceed... with a trade agreement.”So, great as the idea of the G20-proposed "recalibration" of the WTO is, it faces huge challenges against the backdrop of global trade dynamics currently “driven more by geopolitical interests,” Sachdev underscored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220822/russias-ouster-from-wto-would-jeopardize-west--global-souths-development-scholars-warn-1099830007.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/g20-split-over-ukraine-sign-of-battle-between-us-unipolarity-rising-multipolar-world-order-1113241211.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

reforming the wto, reform of the world trade organization, g20 summit, brics summit,