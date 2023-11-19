https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/russia-withstands-western-sanctions-aims-for-economic-growth-higher-than-3---kremlin-1115054940.html

Russia Withstands Western Sanctions, Aims for Economic Growth Above 3% - Kremlin

There was a threat of collapse of the Russian economy due to the unprecedented weight of sanctions, but Russia managed to stabilize the situation and get on the growth track, however, considering its potential, 3% growth is not enough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There was a threat of collapse. And we really had to mobilize all the resources and internal forces to prevent that collapse. The task was to prevent a collapse first, because the economy was hit by an absolutely unprecedented burden of these sanctions. And no country in the world has ever faced such a blow, and theoretically no country in the world can withstand such a blow," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Moreover, the sanctions hit at a time when the country was still recovering from the COVID-19 economic shocks, Peskov said. He pointed to the European Commission's recent upgrade of growth forecast for Russia's economy in 2023 from 0.9% to 2%, saying that the domestic Russian forecast is even higher, 3%. "This shows that we still have great potential, which in the period of maximum mobilization and internal concentration allows us to cope with any blows. Now, of course, the task is to maintain these growth rates, 3% is an insufficient growth rate, it should be higher, and everyone understands this. We have to fill many gaps," Peskov said.

