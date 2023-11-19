International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 240 Troop in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Loses Over 240 Troop in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian army in the Donetsk direction repelled six attacks by Kiev regime forces, eliminating more than 240 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying four pieces of Ukrainian military hardware over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 240 soldiers killed and wounded, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles, as well as an Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, Russia eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian soldiers, two vehicles and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions Russia hit Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Synkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye and Stelmakhovka, eliminating about 100 soldiers, an armored vehicle and two vehicles, the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces eliminated more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored vehicles, 11 cars and a D-30 howitzer, the ministry said. In the Kherson direction, Kiev lost up to 20 soldiers, two vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Over 240 Troop in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army in the Donetsk direction repelled six attacks by Kiev regime forces, eliminating more than 240 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying four pieces of Ukrainian military hardware over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 240 soldiers killed and wounded, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles, as well as an Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.
In the South Donetsk direction, Russia eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian soldiers, two vehicles and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions Russia hit Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Synkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye and Stelmakhovka, eliminating about 100 soldiers, an armored vehicle and two vehicles, the ministry said.
In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces eliminated more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored vehicles, 11 cars and a D-30 howitzer, the ministry said. In the Kherson direction, Kiev lost up to 20 soldiers, two vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.
