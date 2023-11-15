https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/ukraine-suffers-up-to-220-military-casualties-in-donetsk-direction---russian-mod-1114976915.html
Ukraine Suffers Up to 220 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
The Ukrainian military has lost up to 220 soldiers killed or injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukraine Suffers Up to 220 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
The Ukrainian military has lost up to 220 soldiers killed or injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukraine also suffered up to 180 military casualties in the Krasny Liman direction, according to the ministry.
“The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 220 military personnel, 1 tank and 7 military vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry further provided updates on several fronts:
In the Kupyansk direction
, Russian forces successfully repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sinkovka, destroying up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, and two pickup trucks.
In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian forces successfully repelled
three attacks in the areas of Grigorovka and Serebryanka, with the enemy's losses amounting to up to 180 men.
In the Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 220 men over the day. In the South Donetsk direction
, the enemy suffered losses of up to 140 servicemen.
In the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, Ukrainian troops lost more
than 100 soldiers in total.
Near the city of Pavlograd
(Dnepropetrovsk region), Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft, and intercepted seven HIMARS missiles.
Since June, Ukrainian forces have been conducting offensives in the direction of Zaporozhye, South Donetsk, and Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
. These maneuvers have involved units trained and armed by NATO members. Despite these efforts, President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Kiev regime had not made any significant gains on any front.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had suffered significant losses, with over 90,000 troops killed or wounded, and some 600 tanks and nearly 2,000 armored vehicles destroyed during the counteroffensive.