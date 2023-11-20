https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/chatgpt-founder-sam-altman-joins-microsoft----1115071187.html

Ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining Microsoft. The founder of ChatGPT will now be leading a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) research team, announced Satya Nadella, the CEO of the software giant, on Sunday.

Ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining Microsoft. The founder of ChatGPT will now be leading a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) research team, announced Satya Nadella, the CEO of the software giant, on Sunday. The co-founder of OpenAI Greg Brockman is also getting on board.Meanwhile, Emmett Shear, co-founder of Amazon-owned video streaming site Twitch, will be taking over the CEO position at OpenAI vacated by Altman."We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them," wrote the Microsoft CEO on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).Altman also went on X to first post a photo of himself holding an OpenAI guest badge with the caption: "first and last time i ever wear one of these." In a later post on Sunday he acknowledged he was joining Microsoft. He reposted Nadella, adding the cryptic words “the mission continues.”In response, Satya Nadella touted the company’s stance allowing innovators “space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft,” and in a nod at GitHub and LinkedIn, added that he was “looking forward to having you do the same.”News that OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman was suddenly fired from his position had stunned Silicon Valley on Friday.Then-OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Director of Research Jakub Pachocki, researcher Szymon Sidor, and AI safety lead Aleksander Madry all announced their resignation in solidarity with Altman hours after his sacking. Prominent investors in OpenAI, including Microsoft, were reportedly blindsided by the decision. Over the weekend reports surfaced claiming that negotiations were ongoing to reinstate Altman at OpenAI. At the time, US media reported that Altman might be considering a return to OpenAI but would require the board that ousted him to be replaced. He also purportedly cited the demand for a new governance structure as a precondition. It was also speculated that Altman was considering forming a new company with ex-OpenAI colleagues.When news of the sacking broke, speculation emerged that the decision stemmed from disagreements within the company over AI safety. OpenAI was established back in 2015. It was conceived to research “safe and beneficial” artificial intelligence technology, with the goal of developing “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.” As its trademark ChatGPT software became increasingly popular, critics raised their voices to question the safety implications of highly sophisticated artificial intelligence. It should be noted that development of the technology has even caused some to warn of potentially science fiction-like scenarios where humans are unable to contain the power of AI systems.

