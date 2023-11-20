International
Japanese Government’s Approval Rating Updates Anti-Record, Reaches 24% - Poll
Japanese Government’s Approval Rating Updates Anti-Record, Reaches 24% - Poll
The approval rating of the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida updated the latest anti-record and dropped to 24%, a poll conducted by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper showed on Sunday.
On November 5, a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed that only 28.3% of respondents support Kishida's government. The disapproval rate reached 62%, the newspaper said, adding that dissatisfaction with the government's economic measures and the successive resignations of leading politicians accelerated the decline in ratings. At the same time, 62% of respondents say they want to see Kishida in office only until the end of his term, 33% want him to be replaced immediately and only 11% would like to see him as the leader of the country "for as long as possible," the report added. The poll was conducted from November 17-19.
04:45 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 20.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The approval rating of the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida updated the latest anti-record and dropped to 24%, a poll conducted by Japanese media showed on Sunday.
On November 5, a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed that only 28.3% of respondents support Kishida's government.
The disapproval rate reached 62%, the newspaper said, adding that dissatisfaction with the government's economic measures and the successive resignations of leading politicians accelerated the decline in ratings.
At the same time, 62% of respondents say they want to see Kishida in office only until the end of his term, 33% want him to be replaced immediately and only 11% would like to see him as the leader of the country "for as long as possible," the report added.
The poll was conducted from November 17-19.
