https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/japanese-governments-approval-rating-updates-anti-record-reaches-24---poll-1115063270.html

Japanese Government’s Approval Rating Updates Anti-Record, Reaches 24% - Poll

Japanese Government’s Approval Rating Updates Anti-Record, Reaches 24% - Poll

The approval rating of the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida updated the latest anti-record and dropped to 24%, a poll conducted by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper showed on Sunday.

2023-11-20T04:45+0000

2023-11-20T04:45+0000

2023-11-20T04:50+0000

asia

fumio kishida

japan

approval rating

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103241/23/1032412345_0:184:5428:3237_1920x0_80_0_0_c2e7640cfc4f33bf8acbcf0475d2bdea.jpg

On November 5, a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed that only 28.3% of respondents support Kishida's government. The disapproval rate reached 62%, the newspaper said, adding that dissatisfaction with the government's economic measures and the successive resignations of leading politicians accelerated the decline in ratings. At the same time, 62% of respondents say they want to see Kishida in office only until the end of his term, 33% want him to be replaced immediately and only 11% would like to see him as the leader of the country "for as long as possible," the report added. The poll was conducted from November 17-19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/japanese-governments-rating-falls-to-record-low-323-1114216017.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/japanese-cabinet-oks-spending-extra-872bln-to-support-economy--reports-1114865393.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japanese government, approval rating, japanese prime minister fumio kishida