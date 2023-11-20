International
The escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, which occurred after the October 7 surprise large-scale Hamas attack on the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip, shows no signs of ceasing.
armed conflict between palestine and israel, idf's raid on al-shifa hospital in gaza, palestinian enclave's on verge of communications blackout
armed conflict between palestine and israel, idf's raid on al-shifa hospital in gaza, palestinian enclave's on verge of communications blackout
Russian Emergencies Ministry trucks deliver about 27 tons of food for Gaza residents to a special Russian Emergencies Ministry Il-76 aircraft at Ramenskoye airport. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russia To Deliver A Further 27 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

04:52 GMT 20.11.2023
Subscribe
Being updated
Hostilities have been raging in the Middle East since early October after Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned that it will advance wherever Hamas is found, including the southern part of the Palestinian territory.
The civilian death toll in Gaza has exceeded 13,000 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Israeli attacks are believed to have left an estimated 6,000 people trapped under the rubble, including more than 4,000 children and women who remain unaccounted for, Gaza officials said.
The IDF, for its part, said at least 378 Israeli soldiers had been killed since this latest wave of hostilities between Palestine and Israel started.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, most hospitals and medical clinics in Gaza have been closed because of damage from Israeli strikes or lack of fuel.
The risk of the conflict spilling over into neighboring countries continues to grow, with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launching a rocket attack on the Israeli army.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
04:52 GMT 20.11.2023
Russia To Deliver A Further 27 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza
