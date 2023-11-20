https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/over-8000-people-evacuated-from-gaza-via-rafah-crossing---egypts-information-service-1115076487.html
Over 8,000 People Evacuated From Gaza Via Rafah Crossing - Egypt's Information Service
Over 8,000 evacuees from the Gaza Strip have arrived in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, including 6,713 foreign nationals and dual citizens, Egypt's State Information Service said on Monday.
The information service said that 929 Egyptian nationals had crossed the country's border from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Egyptian hospitals have admitted 236 patients and 197 accompanying persons from the conflict-torn enclave, according to the information service. The Rafah crossing is the only route in and out of Gaza for the civilian population there, as well as the main artery for humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 13,000 people in the Gaza Strip.
