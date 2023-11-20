https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/moscow-vows-response-based-on-national-interests-if-finland-closes-border-1115068450.html
Moscow Vows Response Based on National Interests if Finland Closes Border
Moscow does not exclude that Finland will close all checkpoints at the border with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.
Last week, the Finnish cabinet said it had decided to close four out of eight checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18 to February 18, 2024 due to the deteriorating situation with migrants. Earlier on Monday, the Iltalehti newspaper reported, citing sources that Helsinki is ready to close the remaining four checkpoints on the border with Russia on November 22.
Moscow Vows Response Based on National Interests if Finland Closes Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not exclude that Finland will close all checkpoints at the border with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.
"It is difficult for me to comment on something that has not happened yet. But judging by the way decisions are made in Western European capitals, no options can be ruled out. Although, in this case, such a decision would obviously contradict the national interests of Finland," Grushko told reporters.
If Finland
closes its border, Russia will work out response measures in compliance with its national interests, the senior diplomat said.
Russian border guards comply with all instructions at the border with Finland
, and Moscow considers the far-fetched accusations to be unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The spokesman added that this is unlikely to affect the relations, as there is no dialogue.
"It is unlikely that we are now able to influence [the situation], because there is no dialogue as such, and it is not our fault, in fact, we were not the initiators of the curtailment of the dialogue. It causes nothing but deep regret," Peskov said.
Last week, the Finnish cabinet said it had decided to close four out of eight checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18 to February 18, 2024 due to the deteriorating situation with migrants. Earlier on Monday, the Iltalehti newspaper reported, citing sources that Helsinki is ready to close the remaining four checkpoints on the border with Russia on November 22.