Moscow Vows Response Based on National Interests if Finland Closes Border

Moscow does not exclude that Finland will close all checkpoints at the border with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"It is difficult for me to comment on something that has not happened yet. But judging by the way decisions are made in Western European capitals, no options can be ruled out. Although, in this case, such a decision would obviously contradict the national interests of Finland," Grushko told reporters.If Finland closes its border, Russia will work out response measures in compliance with its national interests, the senior diplomat said.Russian border guards comply with all instructions at the border with Finland, and Moscow considers the far-fetched accusations to be unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.The spokesman added that this is unlikely to affect the relations, as there is no dialogue.Last week, the Finnish cabinet said it had decided to close four out of eight checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18 to February 18, 2024 due to the deteriorating situation with migrants. Earlier on Monday, the Iltalehti newspaper reported, citing sources that Helsinki is ready to close the remaining four checkpoints on the border with Russia on November 22.

