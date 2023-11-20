https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/philippine-president-seeks-diplomacy-with-china-in-resolving-maritime-borders-1115078336.html

Philippine President Seeks Diplomacy With China in Resolving Maritime Borders

The complex geopolitical scenario in the South China Sea, marked by maritime disputes, is further complicated by the increasing involvement of the US military in the Asia-Pacific, exacerbating the region's already delicate geopolitical dynamics.

Last Friday (November 17th, 2023), Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a significant diplomatic exchange, focusing on de-escalating the South China Sea disputes and restoring fishing privileges for Filipino fishermen in their habitual areas.On the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco, a crucial meeting was organized, known for being a significant step taken by President Marcos to maintain regional stability and ensure the accessibility of sea lanes and airways between the Philippines and China.President Marcos explained, "We tried to come up with mechanisms to lower the tensions in the South China Sea." The Philippine president raised issues regarding recent events, such as the clash between Chinese and Philippine ships, highlighting the challenges encountered by Filipino fishers. Marcos Jr. called for restoring the earlier peaceful coexistence of Chinese and Filipino fishermen in shared waters. He disclosed to news outlets that he and Xi agreed that geopolitical concerns should not overshadow their nations' relationship.The South China Sea has long been a hotspot for territorial disputes over several islands, notably the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island, and Scarborough Shoal. These disputes involve China, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, and they are attributed mainly to the region's significant oil and gas reserves.Since starting his term in 2022, President Marcos has focused on enhancing the Philippines' relationship with the United States, which marks a departure from the approach taken by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. Unlike Duterte, who frequently aimed for peaceful resolutions with Beijing, President Marcos Jr. has witnessed an escalation in the longstanding confrontation between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea. It is worth noting that the current Philippine president's pro-Western stance can be attributed to America's aid in facilitating his father's escape to Hawaii during the popular uprising of 1986.Marcos Jr. has expanded the US military’s presence in the Philippines. This includes granting access to four additional Philippine military bases, which is in addition to the five that already exist.Media reports say talks between the Pentagon and Manila are ongoing regarding developing a port in the Batanes islands, strategically located in the northwest and less than 200 km (125 miles) from Taiwan. International observers have noted that a US military base in the Batanes could enable Washington to exert control over the Bashi Channel, a critical passageway for the Chinese navy linking the Western Pacific to the South China Sea.The most extensive Balikatan exercise occurred from April 11 to 28, featuring over 17,600 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US military. This 38th annual bilateral drill represented a substantial growth from the 9,000 participants in 2022, indicating an expansion in the scale of these military partnerships.The 2023 PH-US Exercise SAMA SAMA, overseen by the Philippine Navy from October 2 to 13 at the Naval Forces Southern Luzon (NFSL) operations area, marks a significant collaboration between the United States Navy (USN) and the Philippine Navy (PN). This exercise exemplifies the intensifying military alliance between the two countries.The role of the United States in the Asia-Pacific, especially regarding the South China Sea, is contentious. America's military presence and backing of allies in territorial disputes with Beijing have exacerbated regional tensions. This is evident in the South China Sea, where American freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) challenge Beijing’s maritime claims under the guise of upholding international law, which China often sees as aggressive. The US pivot to Asia, aimed at counterbalancing China's influence, adds to the complexity. The United States runs the risk of escalating confrontations in an already delicate region by aligning with parties involved in complex territorial conflicts and increasing its military activities. This is particularly concerning considering the historical and geopolitical factors at play.

