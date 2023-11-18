https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/apec-summits-final-declaration-omits-ukraine-conflict-1115041362.html

APEC Summit's Final Declaration Omits Ukraine Conflict

APEC Summit's Final Declaration Omits Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk earlier voiced hope that despite ongoing attempts, “there will be no politicization” of the APEC format.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders did not mention the conflict in Ukraine and the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict in their final joint communique that was passed at the regional forum’s summit in San Francisco, California."Our steady commitment to APEC’s mission has helped our region become a vanguard of global growth," the document pointed out, adding that member states are “committed to necessary reform of the WTO [World Trade Organization] to improve all of its functions, including conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024.”This was echoed by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, head of the Russian delegation at the APEC summit, who expressed hope that APEC will remain a purely economic forum despite attempts to politicize it.APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia, China, the US and Australia. This year's summit in San Francisco took place on November 11–17.

