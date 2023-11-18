https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/apec-summits-final-declaration-omits-ukraine-conflict-1115041362.html
APEC Summit's Final Declaration Omits Ukraine Conflict
APEC Summit's Final Declaration Omits Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk earlier voiced hope that despite ongoing attempts, “there will be no politicization” of the APEC format.
2023-11-18T09:23+0000
2023-11-18T09:23+0000
2023-11-18T09:43+0000
world
russia
us
china
apec
summit
ukraine
conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115041178_0:0:3054:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_9352a25f3c98dd9a427207b0d95b2483.jpg
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders did not mention the conflict in Ukraine and the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict in their final joint communique that was passed at the regional forum’s summit in San Francisco, California."Our steady commitment to APEC’s mission has helped our region become a vanguard of global growth," the document pointed out, adding that member states are “committed to necessary reform of the WTO [World Trade Organization] to improve all of its functions, including conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024.”This was echoed by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, head of the Russian delegation at the APEC summit, who expressed hope that APEC will remain a purely economic forum despite attempts to politicize it.APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia, China, the US and Australia. This year's summit in San Francisco took place on November 11–17.
russia
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115041178_3:0:2734:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc266f13bf01ece410fae1ac7ac151b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
apec summit in san francisco, california, apec leaders did not mention the situation in ukraine in their final joint communique
apec summit in san francisco, california, apec leaders did not mention the situation in ukraine in their final joint communique
APEC Summit's Final Declaration Omits Ukraine Conflict
09:23 GMT 18.11.2023 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 18.11.2023)
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk earlier voiced hope that despite ongoing attempts, “there will be no politicization” of the APEC format.
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders did not mention the conflict in Ukraine
and the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict in their final joint communique that was passed at the regional forum’s summit in San Francisco, California.
The so-called Golden Gate Declaration instead reaffirmed APEC members’ determination “to deliver a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive, and predictable trade and investment environment."
"Our steady commitment to APEC’s mission has helped our region become a vanguard of global growth," the document pointed out, adding that member states are “committed to necessary reform of the WTO [World Trade Organization]
to improve all of its functions, including conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024.”
This came as an APEC chair’s statement noted that some leaders objected to the inclusion of Ukraine- and Gaza-related issues in the declaration “on the basis that they do not believe that APEC is a forum to discuss geopolitical issues.”
This was echoed by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk
, head of the Russian delegation at the APEC summit, who expressed hope that APEC will remain a purely economic forum despite attempts to politicize it.
"As for the politicization of the APEC format, such signals certainly reach us. But we hope there will be no politicization," Overchuk told reporters.
APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia, China, the US and Australia. This year's summit in San Francisco took place on November 11–17.