Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election

Russia respects the choice of the people of Argentina that elected a new president over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2023-11-20T10:02+0000

2023-11-20T10:02+0000

2023-11-20T10:48+0000

Earlier in the day, far-right politician Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza alliance won the presidential election in Argentina. Commenting on a number of statements made by the Argentine president-elect during the campaign, the official stated that Moscow had taken note of them, but will be guided by his remarks after the inauguration.

2023

