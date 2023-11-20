https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/russia-respects-choice-of-people-of-argentina-made-during-presidential-election-1115068336.html
Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election
Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election
Russia respects the choice of the people of Argentina that elected a new president over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2023-11-20T10:02+0000
2023-11-20T10:02+0000
2023-11-20T10:48+0000
world
russia
dmitry peskov
argentina
south america
javier milei
presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115071818_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_efbe44d140f89b40000c7bb972ec6133.jpg
Earlier in the day, far-right politician Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza alliance won the presidential election in Argentina. Commenting on a number of statements made by the Argentine president-elect during the campaign, the official stated that Moscow had taken note of them, but will be guided by his remarks after the inauguration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/shock-result-radical-political-upstart-javier-milei-wins-argentine-presidency-1115061978.html
russia
argentina
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115071818_285:0:3014:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0e61d587521460347e68b7008c3375bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-argentina relations, russia-argentina ties, russia-argentina cooperation, russia-argentina talks, javier milei, la libertad avanza, argentine president, president-elect, president of argentina, argentine
russia-argentina relations, russia-argentina ties, russia-argentina cooperation, russia-argentina talks, javier milei, la libertad avanza, argentine president, president-elect, president of argentina, argentine
Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election
10:02 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 20.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia respects the choice of the people of Argentina that elected a new president over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, far-right politician Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza alliance won the presidential election in Argentina
.
"We, of course, respect the choice of the Argentine people. Argentina is a very important country in South America, and we have quite good relations with it," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia stands for developing relations with Argentina.
Commenting on a number of statements made by the Argentine president-elect during the campaign, the official stated that Moscow had taken note of them, but will be guided by his remarks after the inauguration.