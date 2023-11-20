International
Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election
Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election
Russia respects the choice of the people of Argentina that elected a new president over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, far-right politician Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza alliance won the presidential election in Argentina. Commenting on a number of statements made by the Argentine president-elect during the campaign, the official stated that Moscow had taken note of them, but will be guided by his remarks after the inauguration.
Russia Respects Choice of People of Argentina Made During Presidential Election

10:02 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 20.11.2023)
Supporters of the Argentine presidential candidate for the La Libertad Avanza alliance, Javier Milei, celebrate his victory in the presidential election runoff outside the party headquarters in Buenos Aires on November 19, 2023
Supporters of the Argentine presidential candidate for the La Libertad Avanza alliance, Javier Milei, celebrate his victory in the presidential election runoff outside the party headquarters in Buenos Aires on November 19, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / EMILIANO LASALVIA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia respects the choice of the people of Argentina that elected a new president over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, far-right politician Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza alliance won the presidential election in Argentina.

"We, of course, respect the choice of the Argentine people. Argentina is a very important country in South America, and we have quite good relations with it," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia stands for developing relations with Argentina.

Javier Milei, Liberty Advances coalition presidential candidate, acknowledges supporters during his closing campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Americas
Shock Result: Radical Political Upstart Javier Milei Wins Argentine Presidency
00:56 GMT
Commenting on a number of statements made by the Argentine president-elect during the campaign, the official stated that Moscow had taken note of them, but will be guided by his remarks after the inauguration.
