https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/singapore-to-ban-drones-from-flying-over-its-borders-1115069203.html
Singapore to Ban Drones From Flying Over Its Borders
Singapore to Ban Drones From Flying Over Its Borders
Singapore will ban unmanned aircraft from carrying out cross-border flights starting from November 21, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the state police force announced in a joint statement on Monday.
2023-11-20T10:21+0000
2023-11-20T10:21+0000
2023-11-20T10:21+0000
asia
singapore
uav
drones
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18978/56/189785683_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2621f3063aba55059f89fc4bd96e97a0.jpg
"Any UA [unmanned aircraft] operator found operating a UA into or out of Singapore illegally will be liable to prosecution by the authorities. The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to $50,000 [Singaporean dollars or $37,000], an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both," the statement, published on the official CAAS' website, read. The statement added that the authorities would have a right to take down any unauthorized unmanned aircraft crossing the border. In 2020, unmanned aircraft were used for cross-border drug traffic, the authorities said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/singapore-upgrades-f-16s-with-israeli-python-5-interceptor-missiles-1113217693.html
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18978/56/189785683_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bb978670c632c53dba1964e991fb7abf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ban unmanned aircraft, cross-border flights, singapore
ban unmanned aircraft, cross-border flights, singapore
Singapore to Ban Drones From Flying Over Its Borders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore will ban unmanned aircraft from carrying out cross-border flights starting from November 21, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the state police force announced in a joint statement on Monday.
"Any UA [unmanned aircraft] operator found operating a UA into or out of Singapore illegally will be liable to prosecution by the authorities. The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to $50,000 [Singaporean dollars or $37,000], an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both," the statement, published on the official CAAS' website, read.
The statement added that the authorities would have a right to take down any unauthorized unmanned aircraft
crossing the border.
"Such flights may pose a danger to public safety and security. Globally, we have seen cases of UAs disrupting airport operations, as well as being used for criminal activities, such as for smuggling, and to conduct terror attacks," the authorities added.
In 2020, unmanned aircraft were used for cross-border drug traffic, the authorities said.