Singapore to Ban Drones From Flying Over Its Borders

Singapore to Ban Drones From Flying Over Its Borders

Singapore will ban unmanned aircraft from carrying out cross-border flights starting from November 21, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the state police force announced in a joint statement on Monday.

"Any UA [unmanned aircraft] operator found operating a UA into or out of Singapore illegally will be liable to prosecution by the authorities. The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to $50,000 [Singaporean dollars or $37,000], an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both," the statement, published on the official CAAS' website, read. The statement added that the authorities would have a right to take down any unauthorized unmanned aircraft crossing the border. In 2020, unmanned aircraft were used for cross-border drug traffic, the authorities said.

