Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov estimated on Monday that the population of Ukraine shrank by 4 million to 19 million in the past two months.

In early October, Azarov said there were 23 million people living in Ukraine. "According to the most modest calculations, only 19 million continue to live in the territory controlled by the regime in Kiev. It’s a scary figure," he wrote on social media. He attributed the population decline to a massive outflow of workforce, in addition to combat casualties. The former minister complained about a breakdown in services in Ukraine. He said Ukraine would need highly skilled workers, such as engineers and technologists, to rebound from the conflict.

