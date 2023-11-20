https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/ukrainian-population-down-by-4mln-to-19mln-in-2-months---ex-prime-minister-1115075725.html
Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister
Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov estimated on Monday that the population of Ukraine shrank by 4 million to 19 million in the past two months.
2023-11-20T13:57+0000
2023-11-20T13:57+0000
2023-11-20T13:57+0000
world
ukraine
mykola azarov
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
ukrainian economy
demographic crisis
ukrainian refugees in europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114825773_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f5c8f207c3cf17eda46024a7198406e8.jpg
In early October, Azarov said there were 23 million people living in Ukraine. "According to the most modest calculations, only 19 million continue to live in the territory controlled by the regime in Kiev. It’s a scary figure," he wrote on social media. He attributed the population decline to a massive outflow of workforce, in addition to combat casualties. The former minister complained about a breakdown in services in Ukraine. He said Ukraine would need highly skilled workers, such as engineers and technologists, to rebound from the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/draft-dodgers-say-ukraine-unable-to-take-on-russia-slam-counteroffensive-as-senseless-killing-1115063928.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114825773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_886781e953176ef8f0be5cccabc60446.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian population, ukrainians dying, demographic crisis, demographic catastrophe, population decline, outflow of workforce, combat casualties, rebuild ukraine, workforce deficit, ukrainian refugees, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
ukrainian population, ukrainians dying, demographic crisis, demographic catastrophe, population decline, outflow of workforce, combat casualties, rebuild ukraine, workforce deficit, ukrainian refugees, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov estimated on Monday that the population of Ukraine shrank by 4 million to 19 million in the past two months.
In early October, Azarov said there were 23 million people living in Ukraine.
"According to the most modest calculations, only 19 million continue to live in the territory controlled by the regime in Kiev. It’s a scary figure," he wrote on social media.
He attributed the population decline to a massive outflow of workforce, in addition to combat casualties
.
"Imagine that peace will be restored tomorrow. And a border of some sort will be drawn. Ukraine will need to be rebuilt! Who will do it if there is now a gaping workforce deficit?" Azarov added.
The former minister complained about a breakdown in services in Ukraine. He said Ukraine would need highly skilled workers, such as engineers and technologists, to rebound from the conflict.