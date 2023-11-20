International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/ukrainian-population-down-by-4mln-to-19mln-in-2-months---ex-prime-minister-1115075725.html
Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister
Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov estimated on Monday that the population of Ukraine shrank by 4 million to 19 million in the past two months.
2023-11-20T13:57+0000
2023-11-20T13:57+0000
world
ukraine
mykola azarov
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
ukrainian economy
demographic crisis
ukrainian refugees in europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114825773_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f5c8f207c3cf17eda46024a7198406e8.jpg
In early October, Azarov said there were 23 million people living in Ukraine. "According to the most modest calculations, only 19 million continue to live in the territory controlled by the regime in Kiev. It’s a scary figure," he wrote on social media. He attributed the population decline to a massive outflow of workforce, in addition to combat casualties. The former minister complained about a breakdown in services in Ukraine. He said Ukraine would need highly skilled workers, such as engineers and technologists, to rebound from the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/draft-dodgers-say-ukraine-unable-to-take-on-russia-slam-counteroffensive-as-senseless-killing-1115063928.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114825773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_886781e953176ef8f0be5cccabc60446.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian population, ukrainians dying, demographic crisis, demographic catastrophe, population decline, outflow of workforce, combat casualties, rebuild ukraine, workforce deficit, ukrainian refugees, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
ukrainian population, ukrainians dying, demographic crisis, demographic catastrophe, population decline, outflow of workforce, combat casualties, rebuild ukraine, workforce deficit, ukrainian refugees, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort

Ukrainian Population Down by 4Mln to 19Mln in 2 Months - Ex-Prime Minister

13:57 GMT 20.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHRISTOF STACHEUkrainian refugees are accommodated in a sports hall equipped with camp beds in the small Bavarian village of Eichenau near Munich, southern Germany, on March 24, 2022.
Ukrainian refugees are accommodated in a sports hall equipped with camp beds in the small Bavarian village of Eichenau near Munich, southern Germany, on March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHRISTOF STACHE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov estimated on Monday that the population of Ukraine shrank by 4 million to 19 million in the past two months.
In early October, Azarov said there were 23 million people living in Ukraine.
"According to the most modest calculations, only 19 million continue to live in the territory controlled by the regime in Kiev. It’s a scary figure," he wrote on social media.
He attributed the population decline to a massive outflow of workforce, in addition to combat casualties.

"Imagine that peace will be restored tomorrow. And a border of some sort will be drawn. Ukraine will need to be rebuilt! Who will do it if there is now a gaping workforce deficit?" Azarov added.

Destroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
World
Draft Dodgers Say Ukraine Unable to Take on Russia, Slam Counteroffensive as 'Senseless Killing'
08:09 GMT
The former minister complained about a breakdown in services in Ukraine. He said Ukraine would need highly skilled workers, such as engineers and technologists, to rebound from the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала