US Supreme Court Declines to Review Convicted Former Policeman Chauvin's Case
US Supreme Court Declines to Review Convicted Former Policeman Chauvin’s Case
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court refused to review the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd in 2020, a court order list revealed on Monday.
Chauvin appealed his case to the US Supreme Court after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied his request to consider a petition for a review back in July. Earlier in November, Chauvin also filed an appeal in a US federal court asking it to reconsider his case amid newly surfaced evidence that he was allegedly not the primary cause of Floyd’s death, but the court rejected the appeal. Chauvin is attempting to overturn the 2021 murder and manslaughter convictions based on a number of arguments, including that the state court deprived him of the right to a fair trial by refusing to change venues on the grounds of massive public backlash. Following the state conviction and sentence of more than 22 years in prison, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges, for which he was given a concurrent sentence of 21 years in prison. The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 sparked widespread protests and riots all across the US, with a number of demonstrations linked to the broader Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court refused to review the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd in 2020, a court order list revealed on Monday.
Chauvin
appealed his case to the US Supreme Court after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied his request to consider a petition for a review back in July.
Earlier in November, Chauvin also filed an appeal in a US federal court asking it to reconsider his case amid newly surfaced evidence that he was allegedly not the primary cause of Floyd’s death, but the court rejected the appeal.
Chauvin is attempting to overturn the 2021 murder and manslaughter
convictions based on a number of arguments, including that the state court deprived him of the right to a fair trial by refusing to change venues on the grounds of massive public backlash.
Following the state conviction and sentence of more than 22 years in prison
, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges, for which he was given a concurrent sentence of 21 years in prison.
The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 sparked widespread protests and riots all across the US, with a number of demonstrations linked to the broader Black Lives Matter
(BLM) movement.