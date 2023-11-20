https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/watch-boeing-787-airliner-become-largest-ever-plane-to-land-on-antarctica-1115080248.html

Watch Boeing 787 Airliner Become Largest-Ever Plane to Land on Antarctica

A Boeing 787 airliner has made history as the largest aircraft to land on the icy wastes of Antarctica. However, don’t rush to book your next vacation flight just yet: the risky journey was undertaken to bring supplies.

The Norse Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner touched down on November 15 a special 9,840-foot-foot-long (3,000 meters) runway on Queen Maud Land, a part of Antarctica that faces southern Africa and is claimed by Norway. Video of the historic event shows much of the crew of the nearby Norwegian Polar Institute turned out on a sunny spring day to see the massive plane land.The airfield notably has no Instrument Landing System to guide planes in, requiring pilots to flex their visual judgment skills at what is effectively no different from landing in an open field or a desert plain.The flight wasn’t a commercial passenger trip, though: the NPI contracted Norse Atlantic to send a 787 because of the aircraft’s large cargo capacity, which brought 45 scientists to the remote research station and some 12 tons of supplies.The 787 left Oslo on November 13 and flew to Cape Town, South Africa, before making the 2,600-mile trip straight southward for Troll Airfield.“In the spirit of exploration, we are proud to have a hand in this important and unique mission. It is a true testament to our highly trained and skilled pilots and crew, and our state-of-the-art Boeing aircraft.”

