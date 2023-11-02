International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/china-aims-to-build-new-base-in-antarctica-by-february-2024---reports-1114663171.html
China Aims to Build New Base in Antarctica by February 2024 - Reports
China Aims to Build New Base in Antarctica by February 2024 - Reports
China is planning to finish the construction of its fifth research station in the coastal area of the Ross Sea in Antarctica by February 2024 as a part of its 40th scientific expedition to the icy continent, China's Global Times newspaper reported.
2023-11-02T11:42+0000
2023-11-02T11:50+0000
world
china
antarctica
center for strategic and international studies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106480/05/1064800503_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_677f71252784ae83efeac7358d402d0e.jpg
The five-month expedition to build the station will include two polar icebreakers with over 460 researchers from 80 Chinese institutions and a cargo ship, carrying construction materials for the base, the newspaper said on Wednesday. Besides building the base, the expedition team will investigate the impact of climate change on the Antarctic ecosystem and the region's role in global climate change. Participants will also conduct comprehensive research and monitor ecology, distribution of pollutants and the conditions of water. The Center for Strategic and International Studies says the new base in the east Antarctic will include an observatory with a satellite ground station and will help China "fill in a major gap" in its ability to access the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/fantasy-or-future-world-science-fiction-convention-kicks-off-in-china-1114422552.html
china
antarctica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106480/05/1064800503_56:0:944:666_1920x0_80_0_0_08c56f1dc0e998381cc039f6e2f709ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, antartcica, chinese icebreaker, china antarctica, china antarctica station
china, antartcica, chinese icebreaker, china antarctica, china antarctica station

China Aims to Build New Base in Antarctica by February 2024 - Reports

11:42 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 02.11.2023)
CC0 / / The crack in Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier
The crack in Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is planning to finish the construction of its fifth research station in the coastal area of the Ross Sea in Antarctica by February 2024 as a part of its 40th scientific expedition to the icy continent, China's Global Times newspaper reported.
The five-month expedition to build the station will include two polar icebreakers with over 460 researchers from 80 Chinese institutions and a cargo ship, carrying construction materials for the base, the newspaper said on Wednesday.
Visitors walk next to a giant sculpture at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, in China’s southwest Sichuan province on October 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2023
Multimedia
Fantasy or Future? World Science Fiction Convention Kicks Off in China
23 October, 14:36 GMT
Besides building the base, the expedition team will investigate the impact of climate change on the Antarctic ecosystem and the region's role in global climate change. Participants will also conduct comprehensive research and monitor ecology, distribution of pollutants and the conditions of water.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies says the new base in the east Antarctic will include an observatory with a satellite ground station and will help China "fill in a major gap" in its ability to access the continent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала