Banksy Unmasked? Elusive Graffiti Guru's Untold Story Dug Up

The mystery surrounding the real name of one of Britain's most controversial artists has often sparked conversations on the internet. However, a rediscovered recorded interview sheds light on Banksy's artistic philosophy and offers rare insight into the voice of an artist who has consistently maintained a veil of anonymity.

During the summer of 2003, Nigel Wrench, a former arts news person at BBC, conducted an interview with the up-and-coming artist Banksy, ahead of his "Turf War" exhibition in East London. Unfortunately, only a modified version of this interview was aired on the BBC's PM program in July that year. Consequently, the complete and fascinating dialogue remained hidden from the public for several years.Decades later, inspired by the "The Banksy Story" podcast on BBC Sounds, Wrench unveiled the full interview recorded on a mini-disc in his own residence. This newly-rediscovered material sheds light on Banksy's artistic philosophy and provides a scarce glimpse into the perspective of an artist who has steadfastly preserved his anonymity.The mystery surrounding the artist's real name has often sparked conversations on the internet, with suggestions ranging from Robin to Robert and Robbie. During the interview, Wrench broached the topic. He inquired if 'Robert Banks' was the artist's actual name, to which the artist responded, “It's Robbie.”While the interview was on course, Banksy, then in his 20s, candidly compared his approach to creating art with the efficiency of microwaving meals. "It's quick," he explained, "I want to get it done and dusted." He defended his use of graffiti as a legitimate art form, unapologetically stating, "It's a quicker way of making your point, right?" Banksy drew a parallel to his mother's transition from laboriously preparing Sunday roasts to adopting more convenient microwave meals, suggesting a similar evolution in his artistic process.When questioned about graffiti being illegal and a form of vandalism, Banksy retorted: "Go out! Trash things! Have fun!" He emphasized graffiti's transient nature and acknowledged that others might paint over or remove his works, an aspect he seemed to embrace.Banksy's meteoric rise to fame was marked by his distinctive graffiti pieces, often characterized by their sarcasm, which appeared on buildings across the country.Despite his international fame, Banksy remains secretive about his true identity. Therefore, this early interview with the media offers exceptional insight into the mind of an artist often characterized by news outlets as spooky and evasive.Banksy continued to surprise and challenge the art world, most notably in 2018 when his "Girl With Balloon" painting self-destructed immediately after being sold at auction. Originally a stencil on an East London wall, this image has become emblematic of Banksy's style and ideology, replicated countless times and recognized worldwide.

