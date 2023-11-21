https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/cosmic-horror-stellar-vampires-spook-skies-for-spine-chilling-reason-1115090583.html

Cosmic Horror? Stellar Vampires Spook Skies for Spine-Chilling Reason

Recent research findings, based on astrometric observations spanning six months to 10 years, have unveiled a crucial link between stellar formation, growth, and evolution, and the birth of neutron stars and black holes. This connection becomes evident when solitary stars accumulate mass, forming a dense core.

Be stars, known as 'Stellar vampires,' are a fascinating subset of B-type stars, distinctively characterized by their intense blue hue and luminosity, with temperatures soaring to approximately 29,726.85°C. Intriguingly, research on the brightest and hottest stars in the Milky Way has provided valuable insight into the intricate structures of binary and, in certain cases, trinary star formations. This offers a better understanding of the dynamic interactions taking place within these stellar systems.These stars stand out due to their rapid rotational movement and the Balmer emission, which refers to specific wavelengths of light produced by hydrogen atoms. This emission is thought to originate from a disk of material encircling the star. The formation of these stars is often attributed to a process known as stellar vampirism, wherein a massive star pulls in matter from a nearby companion. As a result, this action forms a disk around the gigantic star, increasing its mass and potentially enhancing its rotational speed. However, the scarcity of close neighbors to Be stars presents an intriguing puzzle. To explore this, Jonathan Dodd and his team at the University of Leeds employed astrometry - precise monitoring of stellar movements over time, offering valuable insights into these celestial bodies.Furthermore, Dodd pointed out that this astrometric technique was applied to both B and Be star classifications. The initial findings were puzzling as they revealed that Be stars have fewer stellar companions than B stars, contrary to expectations. In order to delve deeper into the subject, the researchers decided to analyze an alternative dataset, focusing on neighboring stars with larger orbital distances. This meticulous examination resulted in a noteworthy finding: the frequency of companions for both B and Be stars at these greater distances is nearly identical.This discovery suggests that gravitational dynamics among three stars could thrust one star close enough to the Be star for rapid absorption. In such cases, the absorbed companion might become too small, faint, and low-mass to be detected, especially if its orbit has degraded, drawing it closer to the Be star.The team came to the conclusion that the companions that were presumed missing might actually be present, but in a way that cannot be detected. It is likely that they have been absorbed by heftier stars. These findings provide new insights into the various stages of star formation, growth, and demise within the Milky Way. Furthermore, they provide clues about the potential evolution of these systems into neutron stars and black holes. As these stars accumulate mass during their hydrogen-burning phase, they could eventually form cores that collapse into these incredibly dense entities.

