German Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit - Reports

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kiev on Tuesday morning for an unannounced visit, media reported.

During the visit, Pistorius will hold negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, with the agenda focusing on the training of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance to Kiev, media reported. The minister is also expected to lay wreaths on the Maidan square and visit a training base of Ukrainian soldiers. On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid a surprise visit to Kiev to reaffirm Washington's commitment to continue to support Ukraine. Austin met with the Ukrainian leadership to discuss such topics as supporting Ukraine's military in the wake of the coming winter and strengthening cooperation. In addition, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji and State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kazuchika Iwata, together with representatives of Japanese business, traveled to Ukraine on Monday to exchange views with the Ukrainian side on the reconstruction of the country.

