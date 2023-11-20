International
Pentagon Chief Arrives in Kiev, Vows to Continue US Support for Ukraine
Pentagon Chief Arrives in Kiev, Vows to Continue US Support for Ukraine
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he had arrived in Kiev, adding that the United States will continue to support Ukraine.
"I just arrived in Kiev to meet with Ukrainian leaders. I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia, both now and into the future," Austin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."
ukraine
kiev
07:48 GMT 20.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he had arrived in Kiev, adding that the United States will continue to support Ukraine.
"I just arrived in Kiev to meet with Ukrainian leaders. I’m here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia, both now and into the future," Austin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."
