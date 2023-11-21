https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/german-finance-ministry-freezes-budget-for-additional-government-expenses---reports-1115088412.html

German Finance Ministry Freezes Budget for Additional Government Expenses - Reports

German Finance Ministry Freezes Budget for Additional Government Expenses - Reports

The German Finance Ministry has decided to freeze almost all budget allocations following a court decision on the illegality of redistributing unclaimed loan funds worth 60 billion euros ($65 billion), German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing the ministry's document.

Last week, the German Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the government's bid to transfer pandemic loan authorizations to a climate fund would violate the debt brake rule, which is a constitutionally enshrined cap on new government borrowing. This measure will affect the budgets of almost all ministries, the report said, adding that in the future, additional payments will be possible only in exceptional cases and after approval by the Finance Ministry in order to avoid an unbearable budget burden. The report added that this will affect, among other things, the financing of government measures to maintain energy and electricity prices. However, the measure will not apply to constitutional bodies such as the Bundestag, Bundesrat and the Federal Constitutional Court.

