Szijjarto to Sputnik: Hungary Will Block New EU Sanctions on Russia If Energy Targeted

Hungary has refused to go along with its European Union colleagues in joining self-imposed restrictions on Russian energy. Last week, Russian state energy giant Gazprom confirmed Budapest’s plans to ramp up the purchase of Russian natural gas in preparation for winter.

Hungary will not approve a 12th EU package of sanctions against Russia if it includes new restrictions on energy, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.“The sanctions policy simply doesn’t work. Sanctions may hit Russia and they may harm Russia, but they definitely cause great harm to the European economy, to European countries. And if the sanctions policy causes more harm to those who impose it than to those against whom it is directed, what’s the point of continuing it?” the Hungarian top diplomat asked.As far as personal sanctions are concerned, Budapest sees no point in targeting individuals who have not done anything that has harmed Hungarian interests, Szijjarto added.Commenting on the European energy crisis and last year’s terrorist sabotage attacks against the Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure, the diplomat said he found it “outrageous and scandalous” that no progress has been made in official investigations into the attacks.“This happened over a year ago. There is no progress and I don’t see any intention to make progress, which is outrageous because like the recent attack in the Baltics, Europe’s critical infrastructure has been targeted,” he said, referring to last week’s apparent accident involving the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia. Szijjarto stressed that Hungary is in favor of thorough, comprehensive and in-depth investigations in both cases.Shifting gears to the Ukrainian conflict that’s behind the West’s sanctions war against Russia, Szijjarto emphasized that Budapest would be prepared to mediate Russian-Ukrainian peace dialogue, if requested. “One can only be a mediator if both sides want it. So this isn’t something that depends on us,” he said.Hungary already offered its services as a mediator immediately after the escalation of the crisis in 2022, Szijjarto said, recalling his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Andrii Yermak, chief of the Zelensky administration.Hungary is one of a small handful of European countries that hasn’t gone along completely with Washington and Brussels’ line on Ukraine and the conflict with Russia, refusing to cut economic ties with Moscow, and refusing to allow NATO military equipment on route to Ukraine to pass through its territory. Budapest has also expressed concerns about the treatment of the estimated 150,000 ethnic Hungarians living in western Ukraine, who have faced discrimination over language rights.

